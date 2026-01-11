news
Budgie 11 Desktop Environment Will Be Ported to Qt 6, Development Kicks Off
Budgie developer Joshua Strobl shares with us today some interesting details about Budgie 11, such as the fact that the upcoming desktop environment will be written in the Qt 6 open-source application framework, and some steps have already been taken in this direction with the Budgie 10.10 release.
The devs already ported Budgie Desktop Services, the beating heart of Budgie 11, to Qt 6, and they plan on porting the Budgie Display Configurator to Qt6 and Kirigami. The end goal here is to make Budgie more modular, allowing users and integrators alike the freedom to fully configure the desktop environment.