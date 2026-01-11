news
RebelsTool 1.0.9 Shows GNU/Linux Ahead of Windows
RebelsTool 1.0.9 – The new MorePowerTool for AMD’s RDNA graphics cards on Linux delivers more power, excitement, and performance.
RebelsTool 1.0.9 is not intended as a short-term hack or mere toy for the curious, but rather as the logical further development of an idea that began with the More Power Tool, but is now being implemented with different technical means and a significantly different objective. While classic software solutions rely on register manipulations within the paths provided by drivers, RebelsTool attacks where the actual hardware logic is located, namely directly at the PWM controllers of the graphics card, accessible via the i2c bus led outwards by the SMU. This access is possible under Linux and remains persistent as long as the system is not completely shut down. A simple reboot is survived, as is a subsequent start of Windows, since no data is permanently stored on the graphics card and no firmware is modified.
While not for the masses, this is still a great utility to unlock AMD GPUs and goes a different route than conventional overclocking tools to increase the power limit.