The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

How to Upgrade Linux Mint 22.2 to Linux Mint 22.3

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 11, 2026



Linux Mint 22.3 is a big update in terms of new features for Cinnamon users, as it comes with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment that introduces a revamped application menu and numerous other enhancements. It also comes with a couple of new tools for system administration.

So you might want to upgrade from Linux Mint 22.2, which uses the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment. But, before jumping into the upgrade process, first make sure that you have made a backup of your most important files and that your installation is up to date by running the Update Manager application.

