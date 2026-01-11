news
How to Upgrade Linux Mint 22.2 to Linux Mint 22.3
Linux Mint 22.3 is a big update in terms of new features for Cinnamon users, as it comes with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment that introduces a revamped application menu and numerous other enhancements. It also comes with a couple of new tools for system administration.
So you might want to upgrade from Linux Mint 22.2, which uses the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment. But, before jumping into the upgrade process, first make sure that you have made a backup of your most important files and that your installation is up to date by running the Update Manager application.