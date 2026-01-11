news
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Apache Maven on Rocky Linux
ID Root ☛ How To Install CockroachDB on Debian 13
CockroachDB has emerged as a game-changing distributed SQL database that combines the familiarity of PostgreSQL with the resilience and scalability needed for modern applications. Built to survive disasters and scale horizontally without breaking a sweat, this open-source database system offers automatic replication, consistent transactions, and fault tolerance that traditional databases struggle to match.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Budgie Desktop on Debian 13
Debian 13 (Trixie) offers remarkable flexibility when it comes to desktop environments, and Budgie Desktop stands out as an exceptional choice for users seeking elegance without sacrificing performance.
Stefan Hajnoczi ☛ Stefan Hajnoczi: Building a virtio-serial FPGA device (Part 1): Overview
This is a the first post in a series about building a virtio-serial device in Verilog for a Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) development board. This was a project I did in my spare time to become familiar with logic design. I hope these blog posts will offer a glimpse into designing your own devices and FPGA development.
Stefan Hajnoczi ☛ Stefan Hajnoczi: Building a virtio-serial FPGA device (Part 2): MMIO registers, DMA, and interrupts
This is the second post in a series about building a virtio-serial device in Verilog for an FPGA development board. This time we'll look at integrating MMIO devices to the PicoSoC (an open source System-on-Chip using the PicoRV32 RISC-V soft-core).
Stefan Hajnoczi ☛ Stefan Hajnoczi: Building a virtio-serial FPGA device (Part 3): virtio-serial device design
This is the third post in a series about building a virtio-serial device in Verilog for an FPGA development board. This time we'll look at the design of the virtio-serial device and how to decompose it into modules.
Stefan Hajnoczi ☛ Stefan Hajnoczi: Building a virtio-serial FPGA device (Part 4): Virtqueue processing
This is the fourth post in a series about building a virtio-serial device in Verilog for an FPGA development board. This time we'll look at processing the virtio-serial device's transmit and receive virtqueues.
Stefan Hajnoczi ☛ Stefan Hajnoczi: Building a virtio-serial FPGA device (Part 5): UART receiver and transmitter
This is the fifth post in a series about building a virtio-serial device in Verilog for an FPGA development board. This time we'll look at the UART receiver and transmitter.
Stefan Hajnoczi ☛ Stefan Hajnoczi: Building a virtio-serial FPGA device (Part 6): Writing the RISC-V firmware
This is the final post in a series about building a virtio-serial device in Verilog for an FPGA development board. This time we'll look at the firmware running on the PicoRV32 RISC-V soft-core in the FPGA.
Jeremy Cherfas ☛ Hetzner login problems, solved
Somehow when I tried to access my new Hetzner service from my laptop I got myself in a terrible muddle. Despite a lot of song and dance with ssh-keygen and all that that entails, Hetzner kept asking for a password and none of the passwords that I had accumulated seemed to work. I spent a stupidly long time being fiercely independent and trying to find a solution using publicly available information, but something always went wrong. Finally, in desperation, I turned to Hetzner customer support, and they came good.
[Old] Martin Alderson ☛ I Finally Found a Use for IPv6 - Martin Alderson
While diagnosing a weird LetsEncrypt failure, I realised I did have an entire IPv6 /64 (18.4 quintillion addresses!) routed to the server and it gave me a thought. Could Cloudflare just communicate with the server via IPv6 and have each service listen on an IPv6 address, and expose it to the world via IPv4?
The answer unsurprisingly is yes. All you need to do is add an AAAA (IPv6 version of an A) record to the DNS and it all just works. Cloudflare will handle the translation for users that don't support IPv6. Just make sure port 443 is open on IPv6 in ufw or iptables so traffic isn't firewalled in.