Openwashing Leftovers
Unicorn Media ☛ Spaceman’s 2025 Spacewalk to Be Guided By AI
2025's Spacewalk will focus on artificial intelligence, with a panel composed of Hey Hi (AI) industry experts being moderated by Mark Hinkle, editor of The Artificially Intelligent Enterprise newsletter.
Silicon Angle ☛ Sonar acquires open-source security specialist Tidelift [Ed: An openwasher]SonarSource SA, which does business as Sonar, said today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tidelift Inc., a provider of services to manage open-source components. Terms weren’t disclosed.
Open Source Initiative ☛ 2024 End-of-Year Review: Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition v1.0 [Ed: Microsoft Boasts That Its (Microsoft-Sponsored) "Open Source AI" Propaganda Got Cited in Media (That's Just What the Money Did)]
The release of version 1.0 of the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition (OSAID) marks an important milestone on a journey to ensure that Hey Hi (AI) systems are innovative and aligned with the foundational principles of Open Source: the freedoms to use, study, modify and share.