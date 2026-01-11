news
HowTo Geek ☛ 7 commands you should never run on Linux
The best thing about Linux is that it respects its users. It does exactly what you tell it to do. Want to kill a program? Send the kill command and it'll be terminated without warning. However, the worst part about Linux is also that it does exactly what you tell it to do. Here's what I mean.
Kali Linux for Beginners in 2026: Setup, Safety, and Your First Tools
Kali comes with hundreds of tools that can scan networks, attack web apps, and crack passwords. Used carelessly on the “busy highway” of real networks - work, school, even your home router - you can break things or cross legal lines very quickly. Laws like the U.S. Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and similar regulations elsewhere don’t care that you were “just experimenting.” Kali’s own maintainers stress in their “Should I Use Kali Linux?” guidance that it’s a professional platform intended for users who understand the risks and responsibilities.
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 safe ways to install Linux apps that aren’t in your repo (without breaking anything)
Linux package managers make it super simple to install and upgrade software. However, you will inevitably run into a 'target package not found' error. Here is what you can do when that happens.
Before you give up on the official repos
Your package manager doesn't search for packages online every time. The search actually runs on a local cache. If you haven't updated that local list in some time, it falls out of sync with the online repos and your package manager can't locate the package, even if it's available in the official repos. So even if you get a message like 'the target package has no installation candidate,' it doesn't necessarily mean that the package is unavailable on the remote servers.
The easiest way to fix this is to update the local database and re-sync it with the official repos. On Debian and Ubuntu systems, you can run the following command to update the local list of packages.