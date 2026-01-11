news
Labwc
Labwc or Lab Wayland Compositor is a wlroots-based window-stacking compositor for wayland, inspired by openbox. It is light-weight and independent with a focus on simply stacking windows well and rendering some window decorations. It takes a no-bling/frills approach and says no to features such as animations. It relies on clients for panels, screenshots, wallpapers and so on to create a full desktop environment. Labwc tries to stay in keeping with wlroots and sway in terms of general approach and coding style. Labwc has no reliance on any particular Desktop Environment, Desktop Shell or session. Nor does it depend on any UI toolkits such as Qt or GTK.