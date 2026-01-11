news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 11, 2026



KJournald Update January 2026

A surprising long time passed since my last status update about KJournald. So it’s time again to shed some light on the recent changes.

KJournald is a KDE project that provides graphical browsing UI for journald log databases. For those who never heard the term “journald”, journald is the system logging service of systemd and it is found in most modern Linux systems. This means, in the journald databases one can find all the system log messages about important incidents happening on a system, which make it very important for system admins but also for all technical users who want to analyze when something is not working correctly on their systems.

The kjournald-browser provides a Qt and Kirigami based UI to efficiently browse and filter those logs (note: there exist different tools for that, even systemd provides its own command line tool “journalctl”). The focus of kjournald-browser are the following use cases...