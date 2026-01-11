KJournald Update January 2026

Tux Machines

Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version

Work on Budgie 10.10 kicked off more than a year ago, and many of Budgie’s components have already been ported to Wayland during this time. As a result, Budgie 10.10 is here as the first release of this modern desktop environment to mark the official migration from X11 to Wayland.

KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Is Coming on February 17th, Here’s What to Expect

KDE Plasma 6.6 promises a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros.

Debian 13.3 “Trixie” Released with 108 Bug Fixes and 37 Security Updates

Coming almost two months after Debian 13.2, the Debian 13.3 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Arch Linux-Based ArchBang Linux Distro Introduces New Application Launcher

Synced with the upstream Arch Linux repositories, the new ArchBang Linux release (v1001) introduces wmenu, a dynamic menu for Wayland and wlroots-based Wayland compositors like Labwc, as a drop-in replacement for the dmenu application launcher.

KDE Frameworks 6.22 Fixes Multiple Clipboard-Related Issues on Wayland

KDE Frameworks 6.22 is here to fix multiple clipboard-related issues on Wayland, including an issue that caused the current copied data from the Klipper clipboard app to be lost when closing the pop-up without selecting anything, and an issue where the Spectacle screenshot tool failed to copy screenshots to the clipboard.

Radxa NX4 system-on-module runs RK3576 with LPDDR5 and 6 TOPS AI

The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

ASUS UGen300 USB AI Accelerator targets edge inference with Hailo-10H

The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

Linux Box Dev Edition brings Armbian Linux with Home Assistant support

THIRDREALITY lists a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of onboard storage, along with integrated wireless connectivity including dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth/BLE, Thread, and standard Zigbee.

KJournald Update January 2026

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 11, 2026

kjournald-browser

Quoting: KJournald Update January 2026 – cordlandwehr —

A surprising long time passed since my last status update about KJournald. So it’s time again to shed some light on the recent changes.

KJournald is a KDE project that provides graphical browsing UI for journald log databases. For those who never heard the term “journald”, journald is the system logging service of systemd and it is found in most modern Linux systems. This means, in the journald databases one can find all the system log messages about important incidents happening on a system, which make it very important for system admins but also for all technical users who want to analyze when something is not working correctly on their systems.

The kjournald-browser provides a Qt and Kirigami based UI to efficiently browse and filter those logs (note: there exist different tools for that, even systemd provides its own command line tool “journalctl”). The focus of kjournald-browser are the following use cases...

Read on

Intermittent Networking Issue Resolved [original]
I switched to Linux: Bye macOS and Windows
