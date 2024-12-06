Games: Steam, War Thunder, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Free to play monster-hunting game Dauntless now on Steam and works on Steam Deck, desktop Linux needs a quick fix
Dauntless from Phoenix Labs has finally launched on Steam, it's also free to play so you can go and check out this monster-hunting game without spending a penny.
GamingOnLinux ☛ War Thunder is moving away from Easy Anti-Cheat to BattlEye
After doing the same with their FPS, Enlisted, Gaijin have announced today that War Thunder will also be changing the anti-cheat system used. This may, potentially, cause some momentary breakage.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Prime Gaming December 5th edition for Steam Deck / Linux - a bunch of special extras were added this week
Here we go again! Each week Prime Gaming, part of what you get with a subscription to Amazon Prime, add and remove various games you can claim to keep.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deep survival game Vintage Story has another massive update approaching in v1.20
Vintage Story is a survival game with some impressively deep game mechanics, and the v1.20 update is another major one that's coming out soon with a first Release Candidate available to test. Probably one of my favourite survival games to keep checking back on, that's really like nothing else.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Bullet Heaven Festival 2.0 is live to show off the explosive growth of the genre
Bullet Heavens are all the rage right now from Vampire Survivors to Brotato and everything in between them, so Valve launched have a little mini festival to celebrate them all. Weirdly, Vampire Survivors is not included in the festival, but then it also doesn't exactly need any promotion at this point since it was a runaway success.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Delta Force developer mentions they will look at supporting Steam Deck / Linux
The new Delta Force has launched with kernel level anti-cheat, which sadly doesn't support Linux platforms yet but it seems hope for it is not entirely lost. Not to be confused with the original Delta Force from 1998, this is a free to play online FPS from Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group.