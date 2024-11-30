Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 30, 2024



Coming three months after Armbian 24.8, the Armbian 24.11 release introduces support for new single-board computers like the Radxa ROCK 5B+, Radxa E20C, ArmSoM-CM5, ArmSoM-Sige3, OrangePi 5 Max, OK3568-C, NanoPi M6, Retro Lite CM5, CherryBa M1, LUCKFOX Core3566, and Turing RK1.

In addition, this release adds support for the OnePlus 8T smartphone, TV Box Magicsee C400 Plus Android TV box, and Cyber Aib RK3588 octa-core 64-bit (A76+A55) processor. Of course, many of the hardware that Armbian already supported received improvements for a better experience.

