LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha1 is available for testing

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2024



LibreOffice 25.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2025 ( Check the Release Plan ) being LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha1 the first pre-release since the development of version 25.2 started in mid Juny, 2024. Since then, 5184 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 710 bugs were set to FIXED in Bugzilla. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.

LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha1 can be downloaded for Linux, macOS and Windows, and it can be installed alongside the standard version.

In case you find any problem in this pre-release, please report it in Bugzilla ( You just need a legit email account in order to create a new account ).

