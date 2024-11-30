today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ [Updated] How to Install PHP 8.4 on Ubuntu 24.04 with Apache or Nginx
PHP is the most popular scripting language used to create dynamic websites.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ Use CasaOS to Easily Manage Your Homelab Server
CasaOS is a simple home server OS for Debian-based GNU/Linux machines. Learn how to install and use CasaOS to manage your homelab server now.
-
Parabola GNU/Linux-libre: i686 users - manual intervention required
i686 users will probably be unable to upgrade, due to a problem with the latest archlinux32-keyring 20241114-1
-
GNU Artanis: How to integrate React in Artanis
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-11-25 [Older] How to install Discord on a Chromebook as a Flatpak
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-11-24 [Older] How to install RawTherapee on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-11-24 [Older] How to install Shotcut video editor on Deepin 23
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-11-22 [Older] How to install Deltarune Chapter 2 on a Chromebook in 2024
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-11-21 [Older] How to install the Brave browser on Deepin 23
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-11-21 [Older] How to install Trackballs on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-11-20 [Older] How to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook - New Tutorial
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-11-20 [Older] How to install ONLYOFFICE on Deepin 23