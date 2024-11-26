Ubuntu, Mozilla, and C

For Rob Carter, founder of Diaspora, food is a bridge to history, identity and community. Inspired by the rich flavors of Southern, West African and Caribbean cuisines, Diaspora brings Rob’s heritage to life through dishes that tell a story. What started as a pop-up in Chicago has become a platform to share his roots, tackle the challenges of entrepreneurship and prove that food has the power to unite people across cultures and generations.Growing up in a family where food was central to daily life, Rob’s path into the culinary world began at an early age. “My grandmother was my first mentor, even though she didn’t know it,” he recalls fondly. As a child, he often helped her prepare meals that fed large groups; this instilled in him a deep appreciation for hospitality and the ability of food to bring people together. His grandmother lived with 21 siblings and cousins, making her well-suited to cooking for small crowds. Her Southern cooking became the foundation of Rob’s culinary identity.