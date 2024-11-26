Ubuntu, Mozilla, and C
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
TecMint ☛ Speed Up Ubuntu – Clean Unused Packages with Terminal
In this article, we will explore several terminal commands that you can use to clean up your Ubuntu system easily.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Shopping for everyone? We’ve got you covered with the Fakespot Holiday Gift Guide 2024 [Ed: What the heck has happened to Mozilla? What is its mission?]
When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts, right? Then why does it feel so terrible when your creative, thoughtfully chosen gift ends up being a total dud? We’re talking glitching karaoke machines, pepper grinders that dump full peppercorns on your pasta, and doll-sized sweaters that you definitely ordered in a women’s size medium.
Mozilla ☛ Diaspora: Where Southern, West African and Caribbean traditions come alive in Chicago [Ed: And what on Earth does this have to do with the Web?]
For Rob Carter, founder of Diaspora, food is a bridge to history, identity and community. Inspired by the rich flavors of Southern, West African and Caribbean cuisines, Diaspora brings Rob’s heritage to life through dishes that tell a story. What started as a pop-up in Chicago has become a platform to share his roots, tackle the challenges of entrepreneurship and prove that food has the power to unite people across cultures and generations.Growing up in a family where food was central to daily life, Rob’s path into the culinary world began at an early age. “My grandmother was my first mentor, even though she didn’t know it,” he recalls fondly. As a child, he often helped her prepare meals that fed large groups; this instilled in him a deep appreciation for hospitality and the ability of food to bring people together. His grandmother lived with 21 siblings and cousins, making her well-suited to cooking for small crowds. Her Southern cooking became the foundation of Rob’s culinary identity.
Mozilla ☛ La Humita: 20 years of authentic Ecuadorian flavors in Chicago [Ed: Does Mozilla strive to become a cuisine company?]
When Nestor Correa opened La Humita in Chicago in 2003, he wasn’t just opening a restaurant; he was creating a culinary homage to his family’s heritage and Ecuadorian roots. Named after la humita — a traditional sweet tamale made from ground corn — the restaurant started with recipes passed down through generations, becoming one of the first Ecuadorian restaurants in the city to offer an authentic taste of Ecuador to a diverse audience.Nestor’s journey into the restaurant world began long before La Humita opened its doors. For over 15 years, he worked as a server at the Marriott Hotel, where he cultivated a deep appreciation for the restaurant industry. “I’ve always had a passion for our cuisine,” Nestor explains. “My mission is to leave something cultural in the city. It’s why I chose to open an Ecuadorian restaurant over other types.” This dedication stems from his childhood, growing up with his mother’s and sister’s homemade recipes that friends and family always praised.
Mozilla ☛ Huwa: From a WhatsApp group to sharing Palestinian olive oil with the world [Ed: Does Mozilla endorse WhatsApp now that it picked up managers from Facebook? Mozilla has become a train wreck, and sometimes it feels like it is intentional (Mozilla is funded by a rival).]
A vibrant spread adorns an overflowing table, filled with precious hand-painted ceramics from Palestine, hummus, yogurt dips, za’atar, and fresh tomatoes and mint picked from the backyard garden. Copious amounts of olive oil fill several bowls and are drizzled over nearly every dish. Tucked between the plates are olive oil squeeze bottles adorned with playful illustrations and stickers.
Programming/Development
TecMint ☛ Why C is Still the Go-To Language for Programmers
The ‘C‘ programming language evolved from the B programming language, which itself was based on BCPL (Basic Combined Programming Language).
