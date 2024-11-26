Firefox 134 Enters Beta, Promises Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 26, 2024



Firefox 134 looks like a very small release promising only support for touchpad hold gestures on Linux, allowing users to interrupt kinetic (momentum) scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad. This feature was initially planned for Firefox 133, but it was delayed.

With the upcoming release, Firefox will follow the model HTML specification for transient user activation more closely. Mozilla says that “this change makes pop-up blocking less strict in cases where previous versions of Firefox were overly aggressive, reducing erroneous blocking prompts.”

