Windows TCO Leftovers

One of the most interesting changes in KDE Plasma 6.2.4 is support for enabling the HDR mode on GNU/Linux distributions using the NVIDIA 565.57.1 (beta) or later graphics driver for NVIDIA GPU users and Linux kernel 6.11 or later for Intel GPU users. Using previous versions of the NVIDIA graphics driver and Linux kernel results in an unstable HDR experience.

Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 133 include the ability to show tabs from other devices in the Tab overview menu, GPU-accelerated Canvas2D enabled by default for Windows users, and Bounce Tracking Protection, a new anti-tracking feature enabled in ETP (Enhanced Tracking Protection)’s Strict mode.

Coming five weeks after fwupd 2.0.1, the fwupd 2.0.2 release adds support for checking AMD hardware configuration MSR (Machine Status Register), support for enumerate-only device emulation to increase test coverage, support for passing a JSON file for emulation instead of ZIP, and new get-version-formats and vercmp commands for fwupdtool.