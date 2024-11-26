Windows TCO Leftovers
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft aims for better Windows security
In a post that did not mention the word "CrowdStrike" and instead referred to "learnings from the incident we saw in July," Microsoft introduced the "Windows Resiliency Initiative" or, as administrators still in therapy after that particular July incident might describe it, "nailing jelly to a wall."
New York Times ☛ Microsoft Outage Takes Outlook and Teams Offline
Microsoft’s customers were unable to gain access to their email or videoconferencing systems on Monday, as a wave of outages spread across the country after a faulty software update inside the company’s huge computer network.
India Times ☛ Is Outlook down? Thousands of Microsoft 365 users report outage issues
Microsoft 365 services like Outlook and Teams experienced widespread outages on Monday, affecting thousands of users globally. Microsoft identified a recent change as the source of the problem and worked to revert it. A fix was deployed, but targeted restarts were slower than anticipated, leaving some users still impacted by midday.
The Washington Post ☛ Microsoft 365 outage disrupts Outlook and Teams, affecting thousands
A vast number of Microsoft users were unable to connect to Outlook email and the Teams collaboration tools for hours Monday after the software giant fumbled a change to its internal systems.
Silicon Angle ☛ Ransomware attack on Panasonic's Blue Yonder disrupts supply chains in UK and US
The ransomware attack, which was detected on Nov. 21, caused disruptions to Blue Yonder’s managed services hosted environment. In contrast to many other companies, Blue Yonder has disclosed that the attack involved ransomware and provided updates on its website, though without a lot of detail.
US News And World Report ☛ Is Outlook Down? Thousands of Microsoft 365 Users Report Outage Issues
Thousands of Microsoft 365 customers worldwide reported having issues with services like Outlook and Teams on Monday.
Threat Source ☛ Finding vulnerabilities in ClipSp, the driver at the core of Windows’ Client License Platform
ClipSP (clipsp.sys) is a Windows driver used to implement client licensing and system policies on Windows 10 and 11 systems.