posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 18, 2024



Quoting: Thank you, all CentOS Sponsors ! – Blog.CentOS.org —

Some time after CentOS Stream 8 and CentOS Linux 7 releases went EOL (End of Life), I had to decommission the infra that was used to build and distribute these releases. (Starting from Stream 9 and beyond, it's built elsewhere and pushed to different CDN)

As I needed some public holidays with family, I created a ticket for myself as a reminder that I needed to also look at replacement for what was the previous mirror.centos.org network. If you aren't aware, CentOS Project is still relying on sponsored infra to distribute the mirror content outside, but when Stream 9 (and now 10) landed on the shared sponsored infra, some (older) servers couldn't , due to hard disk space constraint, carry both CentOS linux 7 (and stream 8) and CentOS Stream 9 / 10.