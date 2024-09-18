Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Microsofters' Rootkits Breaking Linux Compatibility, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wildkeepers Rising is Vampire Survivors merged with Pokemon and I need it
Bringing together two of my favourites genres. Monster catching and survivor-like bullet heaven, Wildkeepers Rising seems like it's going to be awesome. I thought that the idea of Temtem: Swarm sounded good, but Wildkeepers Rising appears to push the idea much further into a bigger game (and with a vastly different style).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grand Theft Auto V gets BattlEye anti-cheat, breaks online play on Steam Deck / Linux
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fuse creatures together in NEODUEL: Backpack Monsters - set for launch on September 30
Bringing together auto-battling and monster-training into a fun mixture, NEODUEL: Backpack Monsters from DiceHit Games and Rogue Duck Interactive releases on September 30th. It has Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dark fantasy FPS fans should check out Hands of Necromancy II
Following on from the positively rated Hands of Necromancy, HON Team and Fulqrum Publishing are back bringing you more Heretic and Doom styled fun in Hands of Necromancy II. Available with Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sci-fi fantasy singleplayer arena FPS 'Viscerafest' launches in April 2025
After building up in Early Access to a Very Positive user rating, retro singleplayer arena FPS Viscerafest is going to properly launch in April 2025. No exact date yet, which we should get much closer to the launch, but at least now we have a release window. It has Native Linux support and is rated Steam Deck Playable.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Prime Gaming is giving away quite a lot of games - so don't miss out
For those of you who subscribe to Amazon Prime, you would do well to remember that Prime Gaming exists and there's quite a few free games available to claim for keeps right now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ LibreQuake aims to create a completely free Quake alternative compatible with mods
In a similar spirit to Freedoom, for Quake fans perhaps you'll want to take a look at LibreQuake, which aims to do a similar thing.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Real-time air-traffic management sim 'Mini Airways' gets Steam Workshop support
Mini Airways is a total delight and now it's even better with some extra free maps, plus there's also now Steam Workshop support with a level editor. See also: my previous thoughts on the game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the SDHQ Podcast Episode 9 - featuring GamingOnLinux
Recently I had the opportunity to sit down and have a chat with Noah Kupetsky of Steam Deck HQ to talk about all sorts of things. One of those rare moments where you'll actually catch me on camera.