posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 18, 2024



Quoting: Nextcloud Hub 9 Released, Here's What's New —

At its annual conference in Berlin, Nextcloud unveiled Nextcloud Hub 9, the latest version of its open-source collaboration platform. The release brings many new features to empower users, enhance decentralization, and improve the overall user experience.

However, before we move on to what’s new, let’s clear up some confusion for those new to Nextcloud. It’s important to understand that widely known as Nextcloud (whose actual name is Nextcloud Files) and Nextcloud Hub are distinct products.

Nextcloud Files is a file synchronization and sharing software that allows you to host your cloud storage solution. It provides core functionalities such as file storage, synchronization across devices, and sharing capabilities with others and focuses primarily on these basic cloud storage features. Our guide on how to install it with Docker is here.