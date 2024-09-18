Today in Techrights
Mass Layoffs at IBM Today, Just Like Prominent Rumours Said Upfront
past couple of hours
IBM is Acting No Better Than Patent Trolls, Preying on Smaller Companies by Suing Them With Software Patents
No Red Hat employee should tolerate this aggression by the employer
Something Has Gone Very Wrong at iTWire
"iTWire has descended into marketing spam"
IBM Befriends and Exploits the Biggest Enemy of Software Freedom (Software Patents)
Software Patents and IBM in Today's News
Many Workers Quietly Leave Microsoft, the Company is Running Out of Money (Too Much Debt and Now Massive Buybacks to Keep the Shares From Collapsing While Hiding Humongous Losses)
I've heard of people who just decided to quit Microsoft. They could not handle the anxiety.
Links 17/09/2024: Volkswagen Layoffs May Exceed 15,000, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrested
Links for the day
Gemini Links 17/09/2024: Re-framing of Priorities and Journalists
Links for the day
The Linux Foundation is Associating Linux With Scams and With Scam Sites Right Now (Like the Wife of Jim Zemlin Did)
they profit from the sellouts
Google's YouTube Already Blocking People Who Block Ads
YouTube feels like it's dying
Links 17/09/2024: More on Microsoft Cuts and XBox Backward Compatibility Issues
Links for the day
The Hallmark of a Dying Company Running Low on Money (But Still Trying to Hide That)
Microsoft should look into selling red markers
UEFI 'Secure' Boot Has Put Security at Risk, Suggests New Report
We're vindicated once again
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, September 16, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, September 16, 2024
Links 17/09/2024: China Sanctions and Breadth of Latest Microsoft Layoffs Elaborated Upon
Links for the day
Gemini Links 17/09/2024: Small Improvements in Carbon Capture and Pseudo-Productivity In Java
Links for the day
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):
Span from 2024-09-11 to 2024-09-17 1751 /n/2024/09/17/Mass_Layoffs_at_IBM_Today_Just_Like_Prominent_Rumours_Said_Upfr.shtml 1273 /n/2024/09/13/Wine_Took_the_Bait_Mono_Soon_Starts_the_Microsoft_Circus_With_t.shtml