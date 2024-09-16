today's leftovers
Ubuntu
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Format a USB Drive in Ubuntu Using GParted
Running Ubuntu but don't know how to wipe a USB drive? It isn't as difficult as you might think if you're using GParted, which has been an important tool in the Linux user's toolkit for about 20 years. I'll show you how to use it to format a USB drive using GParted on Ubuntu below.
Fedora
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Operations Report
I’ve stopped calling it weekly…until it’s actually weekly again. Read on for a little roundup of some of the things happening around the Project!
[...]
We hope you are enjoying this release of Fedora! To shine a light on some of the folks who helped with in the quality department of this release, make sure to read the blog post Heroes of Fedora GNU/Linux 40. If you would like to help out with any Fedora release, make sure to get involved with Test Days. We are always happy to have more testers!
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/09/15
A bit more… artsy? this week. Coding Together on the Fashion Company Apple II+. Mostly I just like the site design. (via) Introducing MNT Reform Next. Might replace my ancient, indestructible X220. backdoored Windows NT vs. Unix: A design comparison. DOOM on a volumetric display. “Run Your Own Mail Server” Auction for BSD Conference AV Team.
