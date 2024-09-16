Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
OpenSSH ☛ Call for testing: OpenSSH 9.9
OpenSSH 9.9p1 is almost ready for release, so we would appreciate testing on as many platforms and systems as possible. This is a bugfix release.
-
Education
-
Hidde de Vries ☛ The open web, MIDI and assistive tech: State of the Browser 2024
Yesterday, I was at State of the Browser in London. It was great to catch up with friends and make new ones, and the talks were once again very well curated. In this post, I'll share some notes from the day and the takeaways that stood out to me the most.
-
Thorsten Ball ☛ Joy & Curiosity #7
Greetings from Montreal! Been here since last Sunday for RustConf and a Zed team summit. I haven’t seen a single talk at the conference, because I spent all day at the Zed booth, talking to people, hacking, demoing. Then there were long, relaxed team dinners, great conversations, and a bike tour. Good times.
-