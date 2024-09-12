Arduino Plug and Make Kit and Strandbeest-style coffee table
-
Arduino ☛ Two NEW Arduino Plug and Make Kit projects recreate iconic vintage games
The Plug and Make Kit is a toolbox you can use for infinite ideas. So what happens if you ask a mix of Arduino designers, engineers, and managers to sit down and brainstorm new projects to have fun with it?
-
Arduino ☛ This Strandbeest-style coffee table can deliver drinks
More than 30 years ago, Dutch artist Theo Jansen began astounding the world with his Strandbeesten walking sculptures. Even after decades, they have an almost mythical allure thanks to the incredibly fluid way in which they walk. They’re clearly constructs, but with gaits that are almost organic.