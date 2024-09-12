Games: Fanatical Bundle Fest, Devil's Hideout, and Stellaris: Cosmic Storms
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical Bundle Fest brings a new Play on the Go Bundle for Steam Deck + lots more
Time for some more cheap games. Fanatical Bundle Fest is back again, with a new bundle of games arriving each day this week. And today there's a nice new one for Steam Deck fans.
GamingOnLinux ☛ CATO: Buttered Cat is a truly charming puzzle platformer based on the buttered-cat paradox
Memes, jokes and games don't always blend together well or age well in video games, but CATO: Buttered Cat does it very playfully with the right idea and it's just wonderful.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Occult library builder BOOK OF HOURS: HOUSE OF LIGHT DLC launches September 26
Weather Factory (who made Cultist Simulator) are set to release BOOK OF HOURS: HOUSE OF LIGHT, an expansion to their occult library restoration building RPG on September 26.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Tower of Babel: Survivors Of Chaos could by my next favourite hack-and-slash survivor-like
Tower of Babel: Survivors Of Chaos is coming to Steam and at least based on the very short teaser trailer, it looks like it could be one I'll sink a lot of hours into.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Horror point and click adventure Devil's Hideout is out now
Cosmic Void developers of Twilight Oracle, Blood Nova and The Corruption Within have released their latest point and click adventure with Devil's Hideout. The developers did a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign earlier this year, where they managed to raise €11,458 to finish it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest are getting offline modes
In news that might hopefully be good for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux players with Proton, both The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest are getting offline modes.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stellaris: Cosmic Storms and the free 3.13 'Vela' update out now
Developed in collaboration with Behaviour Interactive, the new Stellaris: Cosmic Storms expansion and free 3.13 'Vela' update are out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta has a fix for exiting non-Steam games causing input issues
A fresh small Steam Beta was released, and for those of you on Steam Deck who play non-Steam games and emulators it's going to be a useful one.