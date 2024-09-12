Security and Windows TCO
Silicon Angle ☛ CAST Hey Hi (AI) launches new Kubernetes security solution for enhanced threat detection
Kubernetes operations and cost management startup CAST Hey Hi (AI) Group Inc. today announced the launch of its new Kubernetes Security Posture Management solution that it claims can block 20 times more runtime threats than legacy tools.
Pen Test Partners ☛ Smart home security advice. Ring, SimpliSafe, Swann, and Yale
Introduction This guide covers the security of smart home security products from Ring, Yale, Swann, and SimpliSafe.
Security Week ☛ SAP Releases 16 New Security Notes on September 2024 Patch Day
SAP has released patches for multiple missing authorization check and information disclosure vulnerabilities on its September 2024 Security Patch Day.
Security Week ☛ Study Finds Excessive Use of Remote Access Tools in OT Environments
The excessive use of remote access tools in OT environments can increase the attack surface, complicate identity management, and hinder visibility.
Windows TCO
Security Week ☛ Wisconsin Insurer Discloses Data Breach Impacting 950,000 Individuals
Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation says the personal information of 950,000 people was stolen in the MOVEit hack last year.
Security Week ☛ Adobe Patches Critical, Code Execution Flaws in Multiple Products
Patch Tuesday: Adobe releases patches for 28 security vulnerabilities and warned of code execution risks on backdoored Windows and macOS platforms.
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Says backdoored Windows Update Zero-Day Being Exploited to Undo Security Fixes
Patch Tuesday: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft raises an alarm for in-the-wild exploitation of a critical flaw in backdoored Windows Update.
Scoop News Group ☛ Here’s what Abusive Monopolist Microsoft fixed in September’s Patch Tuesday
The tech giant's regular vulnerability list includes new vulnerabilities for backdoored Windows Updater and Installer.
PC World ☛ Microsoft fixes File Explorer crash bug in backdoored Windows 11
If you’ve been experiencing an annoying bug in backdoored Windows 11 where File Explorer keeps crashing for no apparent reason, rest assured that Abusive Monopolist Microsoft says it’s finally fixed.
Security Week ☛ China-Linked Hackers Target Drone Makers
A Chinese-speaking threat actor tracked as Tidrone has been targeting military and satellite industries in Taiwan.
