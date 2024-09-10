Tux Machines

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.1.5 Released with More Bug Fixes for Plasma 6.1 Users

KDE Plasma 6.1.5 is here about five weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.4 and improves the speed and performance of Plasma Discover’s search feature, adds the ability to drag-and-drop stuff onto a Plasma panel on Wayland when it’s in auto-hide mode, and reintroduces support for moving the focus out of the Favorites grid view of the Kickoff application launcher using the arrow keys.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 8th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

GNOME 47 Release Candidate Is Now Available for Public Testing

The Release Candidate of GNOME 47 comes two weeks after the beta version and introduces experimental color management protocol support in the Mutter window and composite manager, adds initial PipeWire explicit sync support, and exposes the new backlight API to gnome-settings-daemon.

How To Setup C Programming Language Tools on Ubuntu 24.04

HaloMax Product Line for Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless Solutions

Teledatics’ HaloMax, recently featured on CrowdSupply, is a long-range wireless module designed for applications like smart agriculture, industrial control, and HAM radio. Operating in the sub-1 GHz band, it delivers reliable, power-efficient communication over extended distances with FCC-allowed maximum output power.

MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android

The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming. It is powered by the Amlogic S928X-K processor, supporting various video formats including AV1, VP9, H.265-10, AVS3, and AVS2.

MNT Pocket Reform: Linux-Powered Mini Laptop with Rockchip RK3588 or Amlogic A311D CPU Modules

The MNT Pocket Reform is now officially available for purchase, following the successful delivery of crowdfunded units via Crowd Supply. This 7″ modular mini laptop offers a range of customization options, making it a suitable option for open-source enthusiasts and developers.

NanoPi R3S is a $30 Router Board with Dual GbE and FriendlyWrt OS Support

The FriendlyElec NanoPi R3S is an open-source platform designed for IoT applications such as NAS systems and other network-intensive tasks. The device runs on the FriendlyWrt operating system, which is based on OpenWrt.

LILYGO T3 S3 LR1121: Low-Power LoRa Transceiver for IoT Applications

The LILYGO T3 S3 LR1121 is a development board that supports low-power, long-range wireless communication using LoRa technology. It features the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip, which offers 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, making it suitable for various IoT projects.

New Release: Tails 6.7

If you get the following error message when starting your regular Linux operating system, then it means that your Linux operating system is outdated.

Security Leftovers

Audiocasts/Shows: Self-Destruction of Open Source Software, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3 released
Ubuntu 24.10 Default Wallpaper & Mascot Revealed
The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ (and its official mascot artwork) has been revealed — along with an extra-special 20th anniversary surprise!
Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11
Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11
Linux 6.11-rc7
it's out now
This week in Plasma: Stabilization for 6.2
This week I and many other major Plasma contributors are are at Akademy, planning the future and having many fruitful in-person discussions
KDE Slimbook Plasma VI Linux Ultrabook Launches with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
Slimbook and KDE launched today a new Linux-powered ultrabook, the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, up to 96GB of RAM, and a heftier battery of 80wh.
Redox OS 0.9.0
We would like to thank all maintainers and contributors whose hard work has made this release possible
Godot 3.6 finally released!
After 2 years of development, Godot 3.6 is finally out and it comes fully packed with features and quality of life improvements!
Retroid Pocket 5 released packing high-end features for fans of budget Android gaming handhelds
Tails 6.7 Rolls Out with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird
Tails 6.7 released: Updates Tor Browser to 13.5.3, Thunderbird to 115.15, and introduces new OnionShare chat feature
Rescuezilla 2.5.1 Rolls Out with Critical Fixes and Enhanced Compatibility
Rescuezilla 2.5.1 open-source disk imaging app fixes critical NTFS bugs and enhances compatibility with Clonezilla
OneFileLinux: A tiny recovery distro that fits snugly in your EFI system partition
The kind of thing the big names should be doing instead of working with proprietary vendors
How to Make Your Career Suck Less is live
Hear, hear! I am happy to announce the publication of my latest nonfiction, tech-related book
5 best Linux distributions for gamers in 2024
The idea that Linux isn't a practical choice for gamers is slowly becoming outdated
Games: Team Fortress 2, Lutris, Moon Watch, EmuDeck, and More
Latest 7 from GamingOnLinux
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux
new episodes about GNU and Linux
GNOME 47.rc released!
"Final release is very close now!"
The Dream of Stock Android is Dead, and That's Okay
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 8th, 2024
The 204th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 8th, 2024.
Fastfetch is the Perfect Replacement for Neofetch
When development on system info tool Neofetch was discontinued1 earlier this year a slew of forks, alternatives, and upstart projects sprung up to fill the void
Banana Pi BPI-CM5 Pro – A Rockchip RK3576-powered Raspberry Pi CM4 alternative with up to 16GB RAM, 128GB flash, a 6 TOPS NPU
The company provides support for Android 14, Debian 12 Linux, Armbian (Debian and Ubuntu)
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only recommend free and open source software here
Review: COSMIC Desktop (Alpha)
My experiment with COSMIC had two distinct phases
KDE Goals - A New Cycle Begins
The KDE community has charted its course for the coming years, focusing on three interconnected paths that converge on a single point: community
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.9, Linux 6.6.50, and Linux 6.1.109
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.9 kernel
GNOME 47 Release Candidate Is Now Available for Public Testing
After a one-week delay, the GNOME Project released today the Release Candidate (RC) development version of the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment series for public testing.
GNU Texinfo 7.1.1 released
"We have released version 7.1.1 of Texinfo, the GNU documentation format. This is a minor bug-fix release."
Incus 6.5 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.5 rolls out with up to 30x performance improvement, new CLI features, VM enhancements, and more
What happened to elementary OS?
What should you expect from elementary OS? Is it still around? I answer some of those questions here
21 Essential Free and Open Source LaTeX Tools – typeset beautifully
The purpose of this article is to identify our favorite open source software that works in conjunction with the LaTeX system
Reader Seeks Help On Securing Their Notebooks
I’m running Linux Mint 20 Mate in 30 notebooks
This Week in GNOME #164 Updated Translations
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 30 to September 06
Clone Existing Raspberry Pi OS to a Bigger (or smaller) SD Card
Need more space on your Pi? How about cloning it to a bigger SD card? Here's how to do that
Wine 9.17 Debuts with Enhanced High DPI Support
Check out Wine 9.17: Better High DPI scaling, updated Mono engine, and more ARM64 support
Maps and GNOME 47
As it's now aproaching mid-September and the autumn release of GNOME, so is there also a new release of Maps approaching for GNOME 47
