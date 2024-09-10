PostgreSQL: Refreshing the Code of Censorship Committee, Pgpool-II 4.5.4, 4.4.9, 4.3.12, 4.2.19 and 4.1.22

This message is being sent from the Community Code of Conduct Committee, with the approval of the Core Team. As part of the Community CoC policy, the Committee membership is to be refreshed on an annual basis. We are seeking up to 4 volunteers to serve on the Committee for the coming year, October 1, 2024 - September 30, 2024.

We are seeking people who reflect the diversity of the PostgreSQL community, with the goal to have members from multiple countries and varied demographics. The time commitment for Committee involvement varies, based on internal administrative work and the number of active investigations. We estimate an average of 5 to 10 hours per month, but that could increase if there is an increase in the number of incident reports.