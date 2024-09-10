GAFAM Trying to Force-Feed Rust (Despite Known Barriers, Such as Developers Specialising in C)
The Register UK ☛ Upgrading Linux with Rust looks like a new challenge. It's one of our oldest [Ed: The Register helps Microsoft employees flare Linux via "Rust"
Opinion The Rusting of Linux proceeds apace. Of course there are problems, some technical, some very human. Last week saw one of the leading Rusties sign off from the project, quoting "non-technical" barriers to progress. That'll be people, then.
Security Week ☛ Google Pushes Rust in Legacy Firmware to Tackle Memory Safety Flaws
According to new documentation from Google software engineers Ivan Lozano and Dominik Maier, legacy firmware codebases written in C and C++ can benefit from “drop-in Rust replacements” to guarantee memory safety at sensitive layers below the operating system.