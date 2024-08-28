today's howtos
OSTechNix ☛ Debian 12 Server Setup: Essential Post-Installation Steps
Welcome to our detailed guide on what to do after installing Debian 12 server. If you've just set up a new Debian server, you're probably wondering what steps to take next. This guide will teach you essential post installation steps for a minimal Debian 12 server installation, ensuring your server is secure, up-to-date, and ready for use.
From configuring software repositories to hardening SSH and setting up firewalls, we'll cover everything you need to get your Debian 12 server running smoothly.
[Old] Linux ☛ Netfilter hooks
nftables uses mostly the same Netfilter infrastructure as legacy iptables. The hook infrastructure, Connection Tracking System, NAT engine, logging infrastructure, and userspace queueing remain the same. Only the packet classification framework is new.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Check Laptop Battery Health in Ubuntu from the Command Line
Do you want to check your battery health in Ubuntu from the command-line, without needing to install anything extra to do it? Well, you can. Most of using Ubuntu on a laptop will monitor our battery level from the top bar (I always enable battery percentage in the top bar for at-a-glance needs), then dive into the Settings > Power panel for a lick more detail if/as/when needed. However, those methods only show current battery level, i.e., how long until you need to recharge. They won’t tell you anything about the condition of your laptop battery.
OSNote ☛ Rspamd LUA Script to log Email Size
Rspamd is a high-performance, open-source spam filtering system designed to protect email systems from spam, phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. It uses a wide variety of sophisticated techniques, including machine learning, statistical analysis, regular expressions, and reputation systems, to assess and score emails for potential threats.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Set Up a Proxy Server on Ubuntu
In this article, we'll explore what proxies are, how to set up a proxy server, and how to make the proxy settings permanent in Ubuntu Linux.
Installing balenaEtcher on Ubuntu 24.04 to create bootable drives
Creating bootable USB drives is common on backdoored Windows and GNU/Linux distros such as Ubuntu. So, here are the steps for installing the popular open-source BalenaEtcher on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble Linux.