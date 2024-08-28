Welcome to our detailed guide on what to do after installing Debian 12 server. If you've just set up a new Debian server, you're probably wondering what steps to take next. This guide will teach you essential post installation steps for a minimal Debian 12 server installation, ensuring your server is secure, up-to-date, and ready for use.

From configuring software repositories to hardening SSH and setting up firewalls, we'll cover everything you need to get your Debian 12 server running smoothly.