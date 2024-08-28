Applications: Micro, SQL Clients, syslog-ng, and Konsole
Linuxiac ☛ Micro 2.0.14 Terminal Text Editor Brings Key Improvements
Micro 2.0.14 rolls out: Enhanced cursor navigation, advanced syntax options, robust mouse functionality, paragraph selections, and more.
Medevel ☛ 16 Free SQL Clients IDE, Editor, and Viewer for Linux
In today's data-driven world, efficient database management is crucial for businesses, developers, and data analysts alike. Whether you're a seasoned database administrator or a developer just starting out, having the right tools to interact with your SQL databases can significantly impact your productivity and efficiency.
Peter Czanik: First steps with Quickwit and syslog-ng
We are always looking for new ways to store log messages. Quickwit is a new contender, designed for log storage, and among others, it also provides an Elasticsearch-compatible API.
From this blog, you can learn about Quickwit, and how to forward log messages from syslog-ng to it using the Elasticsearch-compatible API.
It's FOSS ☛ 13 Tips and Tweaks to Get More Out of KDE Konsole Terminal
It's time to kustomize the KDE Konsole.