4MLinux 46 is here more than five months after 4MLinux 45 to integrate the 4MServer edition into the main 4MLinux edition allowing users to set a very lightweight HTTP/FTP server, based on BusyBox, Apache, MariaDB, PHP, Perl, Python, and Ruby technologies, without having to download a separate ISO image.

The biggest change of Calligra 4.0 is a modern look and feel thanks to the port to Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6, and the major UI overhaul featuring a new sidebar design, which is available for the Calligra Words, Calligra Sheets, and Calligra Stage components.

Based on the latest Kodi 21.1 “Omega” release, CoreELEC 21.1 is here to introduce support for more Amlogic hardware, including the Ugoos AM8 (Pro), Ugoos SK1, Tencent Aurora 5X, X96 X10, and Kinhank/Orbsmart G1. Users can now install CoreELEC on these devices and enjoy a powerful Kodi media center experience.