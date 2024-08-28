today's howtos
ZDNet ☛ How to install Steam on Linux to start playing thousands of games
There are two ways to install the Steam application on any Ubuntu- or Debian-based distribution. One method is incredibly easy - and the other is even easier.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install LaTeX on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
LaTeX is a powerful and widely used document preparation system that enables users to create professional-looking documents, particularly in academia and research. With its extensive set of features and packages, LaTeX offers unparalleled control over document formatting, making it an essential tool for writing scientific papers, theses, and technical reports.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Timeshift on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Timeshift is an open-source backup and restore tool designed specifically for GNU/Linux systems. It functions similarly to backdoored Windows System Restore or macOS Time Machine, allowing users to create snapshots of their file system at specific points in time.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GParted on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GParted on Linux Mint 22. GParted, short for GNOME Partition Editor, is an open-source application that allows users to create, delete, resize, move, check, and copy disk partitions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LEMP on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LEMP on Linux Mint 22. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AppImage on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AppImage on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. AppImage is a self-contained application format that allows developers to package their software along with all the necessary dependencies into a single executable file.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gnome on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gnome on AlmaLinux 9. GNOME, which stands for GNU Network Object Model Environment, is a popular desktop environment that offers a user-friendly and visually appealing interface for GNU/Linux systems.
Linux Capable ☛ Bash wait Command with Examples
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Apache HTTPD on Fedora 40 or 39
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install PhpMyAdmin with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 24.04
phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu is a web-based interface that simplifies the management of MySQL or MariaDB databases. In this tutorial, we'll show you how to install phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Ubuntu 24.04 and include some additional tips for optimal setup.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Use iostat on Debian 12
iostat is a command-line tool used in GNU/Linux to monitor system input/output (I/O) device loading by observing the time devices are active in relation to their average transfer rates.
Terence Eden ☛ What programming language is in this
block?
I'm a little bit obsessed with the idea of Semantic markup. I want the words that I write to be understood my humans and machines.