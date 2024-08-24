Windows TCO: NHS, Zimbabwe, Healthcare, and More

This huge ransomware attack will have a significant impact on the patient backlog, given seven London hospitals rely on Synnovis. Hospitals have been forced to prioritise urgent blood tests only, and even revert to archaic pen and paper for delivering results to patients. What’s more, confidential patient data was also allegedly published maliciously on the dark web.

A month after this attack, another IT event took down NHS hospitals again – this time, a global Microsoft outage following a faulty cybersecurity update from the third-party provider CrowdStrike, which stopped GP surgeries from being able to access patient records or refer them on to hospitals for tests or appointments.