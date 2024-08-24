Windows TCO: NHS, Zimbabwe, Healthcare, and More
New Statesman ☛ The NHS’s digital problem: how old infrastructure is slowing down healthcare services
This huge ransomware attack will have a significant impact on the patient backlog, given seven London hospitals rely on Synnovis. Hospitals have been forced to prioritise urgent blood tests only, and even revert to archaic pen and paper for delivering results to patients. What’s more, confidential patient data was also allegedly published maliciously on the dark web.
A month after this attack, another IT event took down NHS hospitals again – this time, a global Microsoft outage following a faulty cybersecurity update from the third-party provider CrowdStrike, which stopped GP surgeries from being able to access patient records or refer them on to hospitals for tests or appointments.
Zimbabwe ☛ Zimbabwe is third most attacked country in the world because cybersecurity is a joke us
Reports show that Zimbabwe is the third most attacked country in the world. Check Point Software Technologies released the Global Threat Index for July 2024, revealing this concerning information.
Check Point measures how well a country’s cybersecurity defenses match up against the cyber threats it faces. It also considers the number of attacks and the number of impacted organizations within each country.
Cyble Inc ☛ Healthcare Cybersecurity Crisis: Threat Libraries To The Rescue
In healthcare security, threat libraries are comprehensive databases that contain detailed information on known cyber threats, including attack vectors, malware signatures, and vulnerabilities. These libraries are essential tools for CISOs, providing a centralized repository of knowledge that enhances CISO threat intelligence in healthcare.
The Register UK ☛ Halliburton probes 'issue' that has impacted company systems
According to some reports on social media, the payroll database along with employees' devices were compromised.
The Record ☛ Halliburton forced to take systems offline to contain cyberattack
In an 8-K report submitted Thursday to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said hackers “gained access to certain of its systems.” The company is currently investigating the incident with the help of contractors, it said.
The Record ☛ Oil industry giant Halliburton confirms 'issue' following reported cyberattack
Public companies in the United States are required to disclose material cybersecurity incidents to the country's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) within four business days of discovering them. Halliburton has not yet filed an 8-K report.
Reuters ☛ Top US oilfield firm Halliburton hit by cyberattack, source says
The attack appeared to impact business operations at the company's north Houston campus, as well as some global connectivity networks, the person said, who declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak on the record. The company has asked some staff not to connect to internal networks, the person said.