today's howtos
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Check WiFi Signal Strength From Commandline In Linux
-
OSTechNix ☛ Red Hat OpenShift Lightspeed: AI-powered Virtual Assistant For OpenShift Containers
-
Unix Men ☛ Setting Up and Managing Proxy Servers on Linux
For ultimate convenience, consider using mobile proxies. These rotate IP addresses, mitigating potential blocks or blacklisting. Try Resiprox Mobile Proxies! They offer stable and secure connections that can seamlessly serve your proxy requirements on a Linux system.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install LibreOffice in Ubuntu
Interestingly, LibreOffice 24.8 is the latest version of the popular free office software, which has a new versioning system that shows the year and month: ‘24’ stands for 2024, and ‘8’ stands for August.
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install gThumb on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install RetroArch on Fedora 40 or 39
-
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Configure Rsyslog Server and Client on Ubuntu 24.04
In this tutorial, we will explain how to configure the Rsyslog server on an Ubuntu 24.04 server. Rsyslog is a powerful and secure system for log processing. The Rsyslog server receives logs over the network from several physical or virtualized servers and monitors the health of different services.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to use the GNU/Linux ftp command to up- and download files on the shell
In this tutorial, I will show you how to use the GNU/Linux ftp command on the shell. I will show you how to connect to an FTP server, up- and download files and create directories. While there are many nice desktops FTP clients available, the ftp command is still useful when you work remotely on a server over an SSH session and e.g. want to fetch a backup file from your FTP storage.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Sysdig to Monitor System Load on Ubuntu 24.04
Sysdig is an open-source and comprehensive activity monitoring tool for Linux. It is used to capture and analyze application logs and helps you to troubleshoot system-related issues. In this post, we will show you how to install and use the Sysdig monitoring tool on Linux.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux chmod Command Tutorial for Beginners
If you are new to Linux, and are looking for a way to change file/directory permissions through the command line, you'll be glad to know there exists a command - dubbed chmod - that lets you easily do this. In this tutorial, we will discuss the basics of this command as well as provide examples explaining how it can be used in various scenarios.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install WonderCMS on Debian 12
WonderCMS is a lightweight, open-source content management system (CMS) designed for simplicity and ease of use. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WonderCMS on a Debian 12 server with Apache web server and PHP 8.x.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux env Command Tutorial For Beginners (5 Examples)
The Linux env command is used to display and manage the environment variables in a shell session. Environment variables are dynamic values that affect the processes or programs running in the shell, such as paths to executable files, user-specific settings, and system behavior. By running the env command without arguments, it lists all current environment variables and their values. Additionally, env can be used to execute a command with a modified environment by temporarily setting or overriding specific environment variables for that command's duration. This is useful for testing or running programs in a specific environment without altering the global configuration.
-
-
Dedoimedo ☛ Advanced memelogy - Convert video to HD GIF
Several weeks ago, I told you about the "can't send video" problem in WhatsApp. You wanna share dank memes with your buddies, and technology be standin' in your way, fam, fr. Well, in that guide, I explained how you can work around the issue - by sending HD videos, duh. But then, if you only have SD quality content, what can you do? On the phone, it ain't trivial, but on the desktop, you have a range of options.
In today's wee tutorial, I will revisit an old and powerful media editing tool - ffmpeg, your one-stop shop for everything audio or video. This program lets you manipulate media files any which you want - convert among many different formats, split and join clips, scale, extract individual frames, add subtitles, change playback speed, and so much more. Well, let's talk about converting video into animated images, GIFs.
-
University of Toronto ☛ I used libvirt's 'virt-install' briefly and it worked nicely
My normal way of using libvirt based virtual machines has been to initially create them in virt-manager using its convenient GUI, if necessary use virt-viewer to access their consoles, and use virsh for basic operations like starting and stopping VMs and rolling VMs back to snapshots, which I make heavy use of. Then recently I wrote about why and how I keep around spare virtual machines, and wound up discovering virt-install, which is supposed to let you easily create (and install) virtual machines from the command line. My first experience with it went well, so now I'm going to write myself some notes.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clang on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Clang on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Clang is an open-source compiler front-end for the LLVM compiler infrastructure project. Known for its fast compile times, helpful error messages, and excellent support for C++, Clang has gained popularity among developers worldwide.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS [Ed: This is proprietary malware from Microsoft, stealing all the users' passwords]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is a popular and user-friendly GNU/Linux distribution that offers stability, security, and a vast array of software options.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Download Files From GNU/Linux Terminal
The GNU/Linux terminal is a powerful tool that offers users a wide range of functionalities, including the ability to download files efficiently. By mastering the art of downloading files through the terminal, you can streamline your workflow and take advantage of the precision and flexibility that command-line interfaces provide.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Go Programming Language on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Go Programming Language on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Go, often referred to as Golang, is a statically typed, compiled programming language designed by Google. Known for its simplicity and efficiency, Go is widely used for developing scalable and high-performance applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DigiKam on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DigiKam on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. DigiKam is a powerful and versatile open-source photo management software that has become increasingly popular among photographers and hobbyists alike.
-