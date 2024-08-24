Several weeks ago, I told you about the "can't send video" problem in WhatsApp. You wanna share dank memes with your buddies, and technology be standin' in your way, fam, fr. Well, in that guide, I explained how you can work around the issue - by sending HD videos, duh. But then, if you only have SD quality content, what can you do? On the phone, it ain't trivial, but on the desktop, you have a range of options.

In today's wee tutorial, I will revisit an old and powerful media editing tool - ffmpeg, your one-stop shop for everything audio or video. This program lets you manipulate media files any which you want - convert among many different formats, split and join clips, scale, extract individual frames, add subtitles, change playback speed, and so much more. Well, let's talk about converting video into animated images, GIFs.