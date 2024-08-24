This week in KDE: per-monitor brightness control and “update then shut down”
Okular now has a “speak text from current page” feature (Athul Raj Kollareth, Okular 24.12.0. Link)
Plasma’s Brightness widget now shows individual brightness sliders for every connected monitor that supports this, so you can control them separately! If you want to adjust all of them together, you can still do that via global shortcut/keyboard key or by scrolling over the widget (Jakob Petsovits, Plasma 6.2.0. Link)