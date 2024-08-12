Security and Windows TCO
The New Stack ☛ Scan Your GNU/Linux Server for Viruses With ClamAV [Ed: Looking for Windows viruses in file servers]
This is often a rather divisive topic, but given how malicious threats are on the rise...
Windows TCO
Computing UK ☛ Record-breaking $75 million ransom paid to cyber gang
A Fortune 50 company was forced to pay a $75 million ransom to the Dark Angels ransomware gang earlier this year, marking a new record in the world of cybercrime.
Rapid7 LLC ☛ Driver-Based Attacks: Past and Present | Rapid7 Blog
In our analysis of CVE-2021-21551, we found that Dell’s update didn’t fix the write-what-where condition but only limited access to administrative users.
