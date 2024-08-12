Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
[Meme] The Future of Alphabet, Google, YouTube...
"Google is killing one of Chrome’s biggest ad blockers"
New
Only Weeks After ZDNet, IDG Has Also Deleted Linux From the RSS Feeds or Web Pages (Categories)
That's how much IDG values Linux
Libera.Chat Has Reduced Capacity (Servers Turned Off) and Lost 1,000-2,000 Users This Past Month
We hope IRC will grow, not be deflated
Europe in August 2024: Android 41%, Windows 30%
How times change...
YouTube Will Probably be Next to Die
In Google's latest report the performance of YouTube was very disappointing, so they must be (still) losing loads of money
They Say It's for Security (or for Encryption) But it's for Microsoft/GitHub and You Cannot Object (That's Obviously a CoC Violation)
in effect controlling the opposition
Links 11/08/2024: The 'Interweb Sucks', Susan Wojcicki (YouTube Chief) Dies
Links for the day
Even in Europe's 'Capital of Pirated Windows' Vista 11 Adoption Has Stalled This Past Year, Fell This Past Summer
Romania is basically no longer adopting Vista 11. Even if it's "free"...
Fight Against Censorship Has Been Lost
By Wikileaks, published 6 minutes ago
Wikileaks Editor Kristinn Hrafnsson on Donald Trump Attempting (and Failing) to Bribe Julian Assange to Expose Sources
In roughly the same year the Trump administration contemplated assassinating Assange
When IBM 'Pulls a Dell' It'll be Hell
"Everyone will share in the pain NA = 10-12k, Europe = 8-10k, India = 25-30k, and everyone else approx 3-5k"
In the United States Of America Bing Only Lost Share Since the Large Language Model (LLM) Hype, Google Gained More Than 1%
Based on statCounter's Web survey
How Social Control Media Will Perish
People get arrested for it now
Jeffrey Epstein-Connected Microsoft Billionaires Already Bribe the Democrats to Remove Regulators
"I am going to bribe you, but you must not regulate me, only my rivals..."
Microsoft Has Collapsed in Poland, 20% of Web Requests Are Windows (Only One in Five)
Whatever is happening there in Poland, it can't be good for Microsoft
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, August 10, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, August 10, 2024
Gemini Protocol and Software/Net Freedom
The World Wide Web is hopeless in many ways
The Linux Foundation's Utter Negligence (or Abandonment) of Linux.com Illustrated With One Screenshot
The front page
Microsoft United's First Match of the Season (With Windows Ads on All the Jerseys) Was a Loss
Windows train wreck
CAPTCHA is Slavery: Corporations Compelling the Masses to Tag Data for Training (So They Don't Need to Pay Any Staff)
Come on, pleb, play ball!
Progress on Literature and Audio/Video
Our goal, overall, is to spread a message, irrespective of its form
United Kingdom: Windows Down, Vista 11 Down, GNU/Linux Up
This seems like an international trend this summer
