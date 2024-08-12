Tux Machines

How To Enable DNS over HTTPS Security on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you enable a security on Firefox web browser on your Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" to prevent your web browsing from being eavesdropped or blocked or redirected by anyone else. This is called "DNS over HTTPS" or shortened "DoH". More importantly, you can also easily block adult websites so it will be safer for your children and family to use your Ubuntu computer. Now let's start it out!

LinuxGizmos.com

Yuzuki Chameleon: A $25 Raspberry Pi-Like Board with Allwinner H616 SoC

At the heart of the Yuzuki Chameleon is the Allwinner H616 chip, which includes a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and an ARM G31 GPU. The board offers up to 2GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, along with an onboard MicroSD card slot for additional storage options.

WIZnet Reveals New Enhanced Raspberry Pi Pico Boards with Ethernet Functionality

The W5500-EVB-Pico2 features the W5500 Ethernet Controller, which supports eight independent hardware sockets. This allows for handling multiple network connections simultaneously. Additionally, it includes 32 Kbytes of internal memory for TX/RX buffers, which is beneficial for managing larger data packets efficiently.

Pimoroni’s Debuts Latest RP2350-Based Development Boards and Kits

Pimoroni has introduced a range of new products centered around the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller. These offerings are designed for hobbyists, educators, and developers, providing various features for different project requirements.

9to5Linux

Software and Debian Activities

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 12, 2024

VirtualBox 7.0.20 Introduces Initial Support for openSUSE 15.6 and RHEL 9.5 Kernels
Oracle released a new version of its acclaimed open-source virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.0.20, that brings support for the kernels used in the latest openSUSE and Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems, as well as various fixes.
This week in KDE: SVG Breeze cursors and more thumbnails
First up is something cool: support for SVG-based cursor themes
This Week in GNOME: #160 Web Happening
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 02 to August 09
Gemini Links 11/08/2024: Anger, Solitude, and Good Things
DebConf24 Coverage
Security and Windows TCO
Software and Debian Activities
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware and Retro: PineTime, Pi, and Video Game Preservation
Audiocasts/Shows: Talk by Aleix Pol and GNU World Order
Android Leftovers
Thunderbird 130 Beta Includes a Tray Icon for Linux
The first Thunderbird 130 beta release is out, and when running it on Linux there’s a very obvious new feature
MILK-V Jupiter review – A RISC-V mini-ITX motherboard and PC tested with Ubuntu-based Bianbu OS
We have all the files we need to flash Bianbu OS
Ladybird Browser Team Selects Swift as Preferred Language
Andreas Kling announces Swift as Ladybird's future language for better safety and ergonomics
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.4, Linux 6.6.45, and Linux 6.1.104
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.4 kernel
Recent GNU/Linux Videos
today's howtos
Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 5 Linux laptop review
We put it to the test
The rise of Linux as a mainstream operating system
This is a whole new version of Linux I did not imagine to witness
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware and Devices: OpenPOWER, Arduino, and More
Security: Last Week in CISA and Google Kills Security Feature (Ad Blocking)
Windows TCO: Quick Share, E-mail Breaches
Incus 6.4 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.4 rolls out with bug fixes, better cluster management, storage solutions, OCI support, and more
Wine 9.15 Launches with Enhanced MSHTML Prototypes
The latest Wine 9.15 release brings key updates, including MSHTML enhancements and stronger ODBC driver support
Best Free and Open Source Software
Today in Techrights
Software Leftovers
today's leftovers
Making Linux Boot Faster and New Work by Bootlin
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, FriendlyELEC, and More
Security Leftovers
A zero-day flaw using the 0.0.0.0 IP address
Canonical Announces Shift in Ubuntu Kernel Selection Strategy
Canonical's Kernel Team is shifting policy, adopting a bold new approach to offering the latest Linux features in Ubuntu
today's leftovers
Open Hardware: DEF CON 32, RP2350, RP2350, and More
Applications and Web Browsers
Desktop Environments, KDE, and GNOME
Kernel, Programming, and Standards
1 in 10 Desktop/Laptop Users in Sweden Uses a Chromebook, Says statCounter [original]
This is not about freedom, but at least it's not Microsoft or Windows
today's howtos
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and More
Games: Humble Bundle, OpenTESArena, The Protagonish, and More
KDE Frameworks 6.5 Released with Plasma Wayland and Dolphin Improvements
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.5 as the latest version of this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt that provide commonly needed functionality for the Plasma desktop and KDE apps.
System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today the release and general availability of the long-awaited Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distribution featuring the Rust-based COSMIC Alpha desktop environment.
Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
E-Mage is a cross-platform tool for losslessly image compression
Thanks to Nextcloud, FOSS Webmail Client Roundcube Now Has Support on Steroids
How Nextcloud came to the aid of a popular open source project, in part by getting three other open source projects involved
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Digi International, and More
