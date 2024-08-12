Software and Debian Activities
-
Medevel ☛ Colima: Free Lightweight Container Management for macOS and Linux
Colima is a powerful and lightweight tool designed to provide efficient container management on macOS and Linux. Built with simplicity and speed in mind, Colima offers a streamlined experience for developers working with containers in a desktop environment.
-
Medevel ☛ 15 Free Mathematics Apps for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS
Mathematics apps are essential tools used by engineers, scientists, educators, and researchers to perform complex calculations, simulations, and data analysis.
These applications provide functionalities like symbolic computation, numerical analysis, data visualization, and more.
-
Debian Family
-
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in July 2024
FTP master
This month I accepted 502 and rejected 40 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 515.
In case you want to upload dozens of packages, it would be nice to give some heads-up before. It is kind of a shock to see a full NEW queue in the morning, though it was much shorter in the evening before.
-