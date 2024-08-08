Best Free and Open Source Software
10 Top Free and Open Source Lisp Web Frameworks - LinuxLinks
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
Lisp (derives from “LISt Processing”) is one of the oldest programming languages. It was invented in 1958, with the language being conceived by John McCarthy and is based on his paper “Recursive Functions of Symbolic Expressions and Their Computation by Machine”. Over the years, Lisp has evolved into a family of programming languages. The most commonly used general-purpose dialects are Common Lisp and Scheme. Other dialects include Franz Lisp, Interlisp, Portable Standard Lisp, XLISP and Zetalisp.
Here’s our verdict on the finest web frameworks for Lisp captured in a legendary Linuxlinks chart. We only feature free and open source software.
es - extensible shell - LinuxLinks
es is an extensible shell with higher-order functions.
The language was derived from the Plan 9 shell, rc, and was influenced by functional programming languages, such as Scheme, and the Tcl embeddable programming language.
tempren - template-based file renaming utility - LinuxLinks
tempren is a powerful file renaming utility that uses flexible template expressions to generate names for your files.
Tag templates can modify original filename, extract metadata from the files or anything in between. A rich library of built-in tags helps with working with many common file types out-of-the-box.
Whether you need to organize your files, standardize naming conventions, or perform complex renaming tasks, tempren can help you get the job done efficiently.
Elk - tiny embeddable JavaScript engine - LinuxLinks
Elk is a tiny embeddable JavaScript engine that implements a small but usable subset of ES6.
It is designed for microcontroller development. Instead of writing firmware code entirely in C/C++, Elk allows to add JavaScript customisations to the firmware developed in C.
Elk’s approach is different from other scripting environments like micropython, which provide a complete JS API for everything. Elk is completely bare, it does not even have a standard library. All required functionality is supposed to be imported from C/C++ firmware, and JS code simply orchestrates things. That leaves Elk very minimal and tunable.
cosh - concatenative command-line shell - LinuxLinks
cosh is a concatenative command-line shell.
Basic shell operations like ls, ps, stat, and so on are implemented as functions that return first-class values, as opposed to relying on executables that return text streams. This makes working with the results simpler.
