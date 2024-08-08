Windows TCO: Ransomware That Kills People and 'Security' Software for Windows That Causes Downtimes in Hospitals
Security Week ☛ Ransomware in 2024: More Attacks, More Leaks, and Increased Sophistication
2023 had been a high water mark in ransomware attacks, but 2024 is on course to be worse. Rapid7 has tracked more than 2,500 ransomware attacks in the first half of 2024. That’s more than 14 publicly claimed attacks every day. Since this is primarily compiled from monitored leak sites, the true figure could be much higher (including attacks where the ransom is paid but not disclosed and no data is leaked, and attacks by groups that don’t operate a leak site).
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Attack Cost LoanDepot $27 Million
LoanDepot’s latest financial report reveals that the company incurred $26.9 million in expenses related to the incident.
The amount includes “costs to investigate and remediate the cybersecurity incident, the costs of customer notifications and identity protection, professional fees including legal expenses, litigation settlement costs, and commission guarantees”.
Cyble Inc ☛ UK's Data Regulator Proposed £6M Fine To Advanced Software Over 2022 NHS Ransomware Incident
The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has proposed a £6.09 million [approximately US$ 7.74 million] fine against Advanced Computer Software Group Ltd. for failing to safeguard the personal data of tens of thousands of individuals, including sensitive medical information.
“Losing control of sensitive personal information will have been distressing for people who had no choice but to put their trust in health and care organisations,” said John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner. “Despite already installing measures on its corporate systems, our provisional finding is that Advanced failed to keep its healthcare systems secure.”
Wired ☛ CrowdStrike Faces a Potential Tsunami of Lawsuits. Only the Fine Print Can Save It, Experts Say
The chaos was the result of a software update released by cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, which contained a defect that crashed millions of Microsoft Windows computers. The IT [sic] outage, which disrupted airlines, financial services, and various other industries, is estimated to have caused more than $5 billion in financial losses. “Because there was so much money lost, there is going to be legal action,” says Cardi, who specializes in the field of law concerned with civil liability for losses or harm.
That legal wrangling is already beginning.