Microsoft Azure outage takes down services across North America

Aug 06, 2024



However, customers have also reported experiencing errors connecting to Azure services (including Azure DevOps) in the United Kingdom, with the Azure DevOps status page also tagging the issues as affecting Brazilian users.

Furthermore, while the Azure status page didn't show any information about services being affected for at least an hour, it also failed to load for many customers during the outage.

Downdetector has also received thousands of user reports regarding server connection and login problems, even though the Service Health Status page has shown no Azure issues throughout the outage.