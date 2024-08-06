In a Sway compatible mode, the viewer creates an “overlay” above the currently active window, which gives the illusion that you are opening the image directly in a terminal window.

If no input files or directories are specified, the viewer will try to read all files in the current directory.

By default, the application generates a list of images with all files in the same directory as the image being loaded. This behavior can be changed with the list.all parameter in the config file.

This is free and open source software.