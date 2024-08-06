Free and Open Source Software
swayimg - image viewer for Wayland - LinuxLinks
In a Sway compatible mode, the viewer creates an “overlay” above the currently active window, which gives the illusion that you are opening the image directly in a terminal window.
If no input files or directories are specified, the viewer will try to read all files in the current directory.
By default, the application generates a list of images with all files in the same directory as the image being loaded. This behavior can be changed with the list.all parameter in the config file.
This is free and open source software.
Duktape - embeddable Javascript engine - LinuxLinks
Duktape is an embeddable Javascript engine, with a focus on portability and compact footprint.
Duktape is easy to integrate into a C/C++ project: add duktape.c, duktape.h, and duk_config.h to your build, and use the Duktape API to call ECMAScript functions from C code and vice versa.
This is free and open source software.
vipsdisp - tiny GTK+ image viewer - LinuxLinks
vipsdisp is a tiny libvips / GTK+4 image viewer.
It can display huge (many, many GB) images quickly and without consuming much memory.
This is free and open source software.
gmocli - emoji selection with gitmoji support - LinuxLinks
gmocli provides a command-line interface for searching emoji characters with associated gitmoji descriptions.
It uses combined data from Mange/emoji-data and carloscuesta/gitmoji.
This is free and open source software.
Railway - look up travel information - LinuxLinks
Railway lets you look up travel information for many different railways without needing to navigate through different websites.
Railway is free and open source software.
mmv - rename multiple files with editor - LinuxLinks
mmv is a utility to rename multiple files with a text editor.
This command opens the editor with the list of file names so edit and write. The command finds the changed lines and renames all the corresponding files.
This is free and open source software.
QuickJS - small and embeddable Javascript engine - LinuxLinks
QuickJS is a small and embeddable JavaScript engine. It supports the ES2023 specification including modules, asynchronous generators, proxies and BigInt.
It optionally supports mathematical extensions such as big decimal floating point numbers (BigDecimal), big binary floating point numbers (BigFloat) and operator overloading.
This is free and open source software.