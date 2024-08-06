Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Links 05/08/2024: Libraries, Games, and Social Control Media Against Free Speech
Links for the day
-
Technology and Sports Don't Blend (But Nowadays Sports Are Exploited to Sell/Promote Useless - or Sometimes Even Harmful - "Tech")
Keep racism out of football and keep tech out of footballers' bodies, please
-
How to Net a Top Job at Canonical? Be Pals With the Founder.
It's not about what you know but who you know
-
'Deepfake' Equivalents Against Richard Stallman in Microsoft-Funded Sites
This is defamation in a Microsoft-funded site
-
Clytie Siddall & Debian at Murray River
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Some Associations Won't Age Well. Just Avoid Them.
There is no obligation or duty to meet everyone
-
The Intel Leaks at Techrights Help Explain Where Intel Went Wrong
Right now Intel is on top of the layoffs tally
-
Going Greenwashing!
NVIDIA still sells shovels for gold that does not exist in a hill nobody even heard of
-
Android Reaches 60% in Venezuela (New High), GNU/Linux on 8% of Laptops/Desktops
So says statCounter anyway
-
Reminder: Any Time Microsoft Publicises Layoff Figures It Leaves Out Contract Workers and "Temps" (Discharged Without Credit)
It's an HR trick
New
-
Internet Trolls and Criminals Not Tired of Trying to Bring Us Down
the harder you push people, the stronger the reaction will be
-
60 Minutes
with social control media and slop (plagiarism of what's left of the press), there's simply not much journalism left
-
GNU/Linux Taking Off in New Zealand
It basically doubled in not a very long time
-
[Meme] Newer But Not (Much) Better
Nothing like emojis to make your day!
-
The Goals of Computer Science Versus the Goals of Consumerism (Planned Obsolescence)
Newer is not always better (in every way)
-
statCounter Sees GNU/Linux Share in Australia Doubling in 3 Years
Let's watch what happens in the coming months
-
Almost 4 Months Since Richard Stallman Gave a Public Talk (Latest Two Attempts Got 'Canceled')
People cancelling people
-
New Study: Social Control Media Going Out of Fashion as More People Recognise It For What It Really Is
Social-engineering and mass censorship
-
[Meme] Communist Party of GNOME
Yes, that'll really end up well, right?
-
GNOME Foundation Gets Lessons in 'Streisand Effect'
Censorship typically backfires like this...
-
Links 05/08/2024: Shape-Shifting Companies and Apple Admitting Defects
Links for the day
-
Fifty (50) and Going
Of course the ultimate goal isn't sheer quantity but quality (or a good ratio between those two things)
-
[Meme] Tech That Does Not Enhance Performance
Stupid gadgets can only slow down athletes
-
statCounter: Sharp Increase in GNU/Linux Usage in Canada This Summer
Many Canadian schools use Chromebooks
-
Still No Olympics
Sport has been 'co-opted' and turned into an "industry" willing to be sponsored by - and advertise - junk foods
-
[Meme] Violenceware
UK riots
-
We Have a New and Democratically-Elected Government That Won by a Very Wide Margin, We Don't Need Social Control Media to Bring "Arab Spring" to the United Kingdom
When it was the "Arab spring" (in the Middle East and Northern Africa) we in the West cheered for it, but as the old wise saying goes, the chickens come home to roost
-
Next Milestone for Desktop (or Laptop) GNU/Linux in Asia: Seven Percent
It'll go higher later this month
-
Gemini Links 05/08/2024: Greetings From Lynx and Back to Scripting
Links for the day
-
GNU/Linux in Italy Soars Again
Over 5%, not much of that is Chromebooks
-
Links 05/08/2024: Flint Sickness and Dropping Dropbox
Links for the day
-
Elon Musk is Using Social Control Media to Stir Up Political and Physical Violence in the UK (and Elsewhere)
For the record
-
GNU/Linux in Europe Now at 4%
Nations in Europe and GNU/Linux - as in % share - in them
-
Contrary to What Shallow "News" Sites Said, Canonical's Profits and Cash Flows Did Not Improve, Almost 50% Increase in Marketing Budget (Investment in Branding, Not Engineering, Just Like Microsoft)
And "lots of bureaucracy," as an associate tells...
-
Algerian Adoption of Android and GNU/Linux (at Microsoft's Expense)
Operating System Market Share Algeria
-
UK Needs ‘SLAPP’ Reform
This system needs reform/overhaul
-
The Potentially Inevitable Next FUD Campaign Will Say GNU/Linux Works for Communism, Russia, China, Boogeymen
It does not even need to make any sense
-
Microsoft Windows Fell From 35% to 22% 'Market Share' in China Since the Chinese Balloon Incident (Deterioration of Chinese/American Relations)
Operating System Market Share China
-
GNU/Linux on 486 Now
4.86% that is
-
Daniel Pocock Among ClueCon 2024 Speakers Next Monday
They could not "cancel" him
-
Bubbles Implode, It's Just a Matter of When
Intel lost half its 'value' since spring
-
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Japan: Nearly Trebling in the Past Half a Decade (COVID-19 Breakout)
Japan has a large population that is very much connected to the Net a lot of the time, so even 2% can be a million users or more
-
[Meme] Selling Sex and Greenwashing Lies
There's profit in heating up the planet (which leads to suffering)
-
Microsoft Falls to Lowest Market Share in Cuba: 14.6%
Desktop Operating System Market Share in Mexico and in Cuba
-
UK Riots Show the Corrosive Impact (and Collective Cost) of Social Control Media
This also happened in 2011, which was when Twitter received a lot of the blame
-
What Comes After Printer DRM? A Mouse That 'Phones Home' (Clicklogger) and Maybe Storage Devices That 'Phone Home' With Hashes of All Your Files to Calculate Bills Based on Usage?
This is totally insane!
-
[Meme] Advertisers Advertisers Advertisers Advertisers
The latest creep
-
In India, the World's Largest Population, GNU/Linux Has Grown This Summer While Vista 11 Lost Share
as per statCounter
-
Microsoft Windows Has Fallen to Just a Quarter of the World's "OS" Market Share
the latest
-
Mass Layoffs Won't Save Microsoft
The borrowings have left Microsoft more in debt than it can pay back
-
United States Of America: GNU/Linux Approaching 5% (Not Counting Chromebooks)
We've decided to plot US trends in isolation
-
Why IBM Employees Keep Saying the "I" in IBM Stands for India, Not International
Maybe it wants more people to work for free, via Fedora
-
IBM's Wayland Has Hurt Blind People, This is How Fedora's DEI Room Talks About That
Some of the latest discussions
-
IBM: We're Against Racism (Says the Biggest Racist in the Room)
IBM became rich owing to eugenics
-
IBM, Which Engaged in Eugenics Against Black People, Created "Fedora West Africa" Room and Only One Message Sent to It in Past 4 Months
The room basically lasted less than a week (14 messages sent to room since it was established, only 1 in past 4 months)
-
[Meme] A Pack of Corporate Hyenas
Don't be fooled by IBM's true motivations
-
3 More Months Till Maturity (18)
We don't plan any parties (or anything like that)
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, August 04, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, August 04, 2024
-
[Video] The Future and the Hope for Gemini Takeover (Because the Web Increasingly Sucks)
how we generally envision the Web's demise (which already started happening years ago; a lot of Web traffic is nowadays just nuisance, such as "AI" bots that increase hosting bills and deliver nothing of value)
-
“Ignoring office politics doesn't avoid them. It makes you the target."
The quote is from Jennifer Brick
-
GNU/Linux Rises to 5% in France
More people flock away from Windows and look for true alternatives
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):