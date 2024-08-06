Tux Machines

Mozilla Firefox 129 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 129 is a minor update that only improves the Reader View with a “Text and layout” menu that replaces the “Type controls” menu and features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment for a more accessible reading experience, and a new “Theme” menu with additional Contrast and Gray options allowing users to select their own custom colors for text, background, and links.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 4th, 2024

Amarok 3.1 Released with Updated Last.fm Plugin, Last.fm Similar Artists Applet

Coming a little over three months after Amarok 3.0, the Amarok 3.1 release introduces a new version of the Last.fm Similar Artists context applet that works with the Amarok 3.x series and an updated Last.fm plugin that now uses a token-based authentication method and notifies users of session key errors.

MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box: Dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN Interface, and M.2 NVMe SSD PCIe Slot

The IPC Box is equipped with the Rockchip RK3568 processor, which includes quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 cores capable of operating up to 1.8GHz. It also features an Arm Mali-G52 2EE GPU and supports up to 1.0 TOPS NPU, enhancing its suitability for AI-driven operations.

Snapdragon Dev Kit Now Available for Pre-Order at $899.00

The newly revealed Snapdragon Dev Kit is a powerful, compact desktop solution for developers. It simplifies creating next-generation AI applications on Windows, leveraging advanced Snapdragon technology with Snapdragon X Elite Series processors and a 4nm System-on-a-Chip architecture.

  1. Links 05/08/2024: Libraries, Games, and Social Control Media Against Free Speech
    Links for the day
  2. Technology and Sports Don't Blend (But Nowadays Sports Are Exploited to Sell/Promote Useless - or Sometimes Even Harmful - "Tech")
    Keep racism out of football and keep tech out of footballers' bodies, please
  3. How to Net a Top Job at Canonical? Be Pals With the Founder.
    It's not about what you know but who you know
  4. 'Deepfake' Equivalents Against Richard Stallman in Microsoft-Funded Sites
    This is defamation in a Microsoft-funded site
  5. Clytie Siddall & Debian at Murray River
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  6. Some Associations Won't Age Well. Just Avoid Them.
    There is no obligation or duty to meet everyone
  7. The Intel Leaks at Techrights Help Explain Where Intel Went Wrong
    Right now Intel is on top of the layoffs tally
  8. Going Greenwashing!
    NVIDIA still sells shovels for gold that does not exist in a hill nobody even heard of
  9. Android Reaches 60% in Venezuela (New High), GNU/Linux on 8% of Laptops/Desktops
    So says statCounter anyway
  10. Reminder: Any Time Microsoft Publicises Layoff Figures It Leaves Out Contract Workers and "Temps" (Discharged Without Credit)
    It's an HR trick

  11. Internet Trolls and Criminals Not Tired of Trying to Bring Us Down
    the harder you push people, the stronger the reaction will be
  12. 60 Minutes
    with social control media and slop (plagiarism of what's left of the press), there's simply not much journalism left
  13. GNU/Linux Taking Off in New Zealand
    It basically doubled in not a very long time
  14. [Meme] Newer But Not (Much) Better
    Nothing like emojis to make your day!
  15. The Goals of Computer Science Versus the Goals of Consumerism (Planned Obsolescence)
    Newer is not always better (in every way)
  16. statCounter Sees GNU/Linux Share in Australia Doubling in 3 Years
    Let's watch what happens in the coming months
  17. Almost 4 Months Since Richard Stallman Gave a Public Talk (Latest Two Attempts Got 'Canceled')
    People cancelling people
  18. New Study: Social Control Media Going Out of Fashion as More People Recognise It For What It Really Is
    Social-engineering and mass censorship
  19. [Meme] Communist Party of GNOME
    Yes, that'll really end up well, right?
  20. GNOME Foundation Gets Lessons in 'Streisand Effect'
    Censorship typically backfires like this...
  21. Links 05/08/2024: Shape-Shifting Companies and Apple Admitting Defects
    Links for the day
  22. Fifty (50) and Going
    Of course the ultimate goal isn't sheer quantity but quality (or a good ratio between those two things)
  23. [Meme] Tech That Does Not Enhance Performance
    Stupid gadgets can only slow down athletes
  24. statCounter: Sharp Increase in GNU/Linux Usage in Canada This Summer
    Many Canadian schools use Chromebooks
  25. Still No Olympics
    Sport has been 'co-opted' and turned into an "industry" willing to be sponsored by - and advertise - junk foods
  26. [Meme] Violenceware
    UK riots
  27. We Have a New and Democratically-Elected Government That Won by a Very Wide Margin, We Don't Need Social Control Media to Bring "Arab Spring" to the United Kingdom
    When it was the "Arab spring" (in the Middle East and Northern Africa) we in the West cheered for it, but as the old wise saying goes, the chickens come home to roost
  28. Next Milestone for Desktop (or Laptop) GNU/Linux in Asia: Seven Percent
    It'll go higher later this month
  29. Gemini Links 05/08/2024: Greetings From Lynx and Back to Scripting
    Links for the day
  30. GNU/Linux in Italy Soars Again
    Over 5%, not much of that is Chromebooks
  31. Links 05/08/2024: Flint Sickness and Dropping Dropbox
    Links for the day
  32. Elon Musk is Using Social Control Media to Stir Up Political and Physical Violence in the UK (and Elsewhere)
    For the record
  33. GNU/Linux in Europe Now at 4%
    Nations in Europe and GNU/Linux - as in % share - in them
  34. Contrary to What Shallow "News" Sites Said, Canonical's Profits and Cash Flows Did Not Improve, Almost 50% Increase in Marketing Budget (Investment in Branding, Not Engineering, Just Like Microsoft)
    And "lots of bureaucracy," as an associate tells...
  35. Algerian Adoption of Android and GNU/Linux (at Microsoft's Expense)
    Operating System Market Share Algeria
  36. UK Needs ‘SLAPP’ Reform
    This system needs reform/overhaul
  37. The Potentially Inevitable Next FUD Campaign Will Say GNU/Linux Works for Communism, Russia, China, Boogeymen
    It does not even need to make any sense
  38. Microsoft Windows Fell From 35% to 22% 'Market Share' in China Since the Chinese Balloon Incident (Deterioration of Chinese/American Relations)
    Operating System Market Share China
  39. GNU/Linux on 486 Now
    4.86% that is
  40. Daniel Pocock Among ClueCon 2024 Speakers Next Monday
    They could not "cancel" him
  41. Bubbles Implode, It's Just a Matter of When
    Intel lost half its 'value' since spring
  42. GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Japan: Nearly Trebling in the Past Half a Decade (COVID-19 Breakout)
    Japan has a large population that is very much connected to the Net a lot of the time, so even 2% can be a million users or more
  43. [Meme] Selling Sex and Greenwashing Lies
    There's profit in heating up the planet (which leads to suffering)
  44. Microsoft Falls to Lowest Market Share in Cuba: 14.6%
    Desktop Operating System Market Share in Mexico and in Cuba
  45. UK Riots Show the Corrosive Impact (and Collective Cost) of Social Control Media
    This also happened in 2011, which was when Twitter received a lot of the blame
  46. What Comes After Printer DRM? A Mouse That 'Phones Home' (Clicklogger) and Maybe Storage Devices That 'Phone Home' With Hashes of All Your Files to Calculate Bills Based on Usage?
    This is totally insane!
  47. [Meme] Advertisers Advertisers Advertisers Advertisers
    The latest creep
  48. In India, the World's Largest Population, GNU/Linux Has Grown This Summer While Vista 11 Lost Share
    as per statCounter
  49. Microsoft Windows Has Fallen to Just a Quarter of the World's "OS" Market Share
    the latest
  50. Mass Layoffs Won't Save Microsoft
    The borrowings have left Microsoft more in debt than it can pay back
  51. United States Of America: GNU/Linux Approaching 5% (Not Counting Chromebooks)
    We've decided to plot US trends in isolation
  52. Why IBM Employees Keep Saying the "I" in IBM Stands for India, Not International
    Maybe it wants more people to work for free, via Fedora
  53. IBM's Wayland Has Hurt Blind People, This is How Fedora's DEI Room Talks About That
    Some of the latest discussions
  54. IBM: We're Against Racism (Says the Biggest Racist in the Room)
    IBM became rich owing to eugenics
  55. IBM, Which Engaged in Eugenics Against Black People, Created "Fedora West Africa" Room and Only One Message Sent to It in Past 4 Months
    The room basically lasted less than a week (14 messages sent to room since it was established, only 1 in past 4 months)
  56. [Meme] A Pack of Corporate Hyenas
    Don't be fooled by IBM's true motivations
  57. 3 More Months Till Maturity (18)
    We don't plan any parties (or anything like that)
  58. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  59. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, August 04, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, August 04, 2024
  60. [Video] The Future and the Hope for Gemini Takeover (Because the Web Increasingly Sucks)
    how we generally envision the Web's demise (which already started happening years ago; a lot of Web traffic is nowadays just nuisance, such as "AI" bots that increase hosting bills and deliver nothing of value)
  61. “Ignoring office politics doesn't avoid them. It makes you the target."
    The quote is from Jennifer Brick
  62. GNU/Linux Rises to 5% in France
    More people flock away from Windows and look for true alternatives
Amarok 3.1 Released with Updated Last.fm Plugin, Last.fm Similar Artists Applet
Amarok 3.1 has been released for this open-source and free music player advancing the work on the Qt 6 / KDE Frameworks 6 port and introducing several improvements.
Systemd-Free Nitrux 3.6 Arrives with NVIDIA 560 Driver, Latest NVIDIA GSP Firmware
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.6 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, immutable, and systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution.
 
GNU Binutils 2.43 Released
We are pleased to announce that version 2.43 of the GNU Binutils project
Computer security is a political struggle
Of course real industry is very important, and it is part of human progress
Mozilla Firefox 129 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 129 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official release on August 6th, 2024.
I Stopped Using Linux for a Year, Here's What Brought Me Back
For most of the past year, I took a break from Linux to experiment with using other form factors as my primary work device
Fractal 8 Released: The Linux Matrix Messaging App Gets Better!
A new upgrade has landed for Matrix users
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only feature open source software here
Review: Linux Mint 22
The Linux Mint distribution is often regarded as one of the more beginner friendly Linux distributions and has occasionally be labelled "Ubuntu done right
MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box: Dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN Interface, and M.2 NVMe SSD PCIe Slot
Software support is extensive with SDKs for both Linux and Debian operating systems provided by MYIR
today's howtos
many howtos
StarBook 7: Linux-based laptop now available with Core Ultra 7 165H and matte 4K display
The Linux-based StarBook 7 can now be configured with Intel's new Meteor Lake chips. Key specs include a 14-inch 4K screen, up to 96 GB RAM/4 TB storage, a 65 Wh battery and a variety of Linux distros to choose from.
Linux 6.11-rc2
rc1 had a fair number of annoying small build or test failures
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 4th, 2024
The 199th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 4th, 2024.
Users Of Android 13 Or Newer Warned As Treacherous New Threat Emerges
StarBook 7: Linux-based laptop now available with Core Ultra 7 165H and 4K Matte display
The Linux-based StarBook 7 can now be configured with Intel's new Meteor Lake chips
KDE, Kubuntu, Debian: Weekly progress report Qt6 updates
Thankfully no tragedies to report this week
Top 10 Linux Distributions to Replace Windows 11
This article highlights 10 excellent GNU/Linux distributions that offer a great alternative to Microsoft's OS
This week in KDE: Discover and more
It was a big week for Discover, which received multiple UI improvements, performance enhancements
PG Back Web Brings User-Friendly PostgreSQL Backups to All
Meet PG Back Web, a fresh open-source project that offers a hassle-free PostgreSQL automatic backup solution via a sleek web interface
PeaZip 9.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Adds Internal Drag and Drop Features
PeaZip 9.9 has been released today for this open-source, free, and cross-platform file compression and encryption software featuring both GTK and Qt graphical user interfaces.
Manjaro Linux Unveils Immutable Variant
Manjaro Linux expands its offerings with a new immutable edition that is now open for community feedback and testing
Want to Go Next-Level in Linux? Advanced Terms Explained
Modern-day Linux is super user-friendly, but to unlock its full potential, you need to familiarize yourself with some advanced concepts
Linux Handheld Packs Dual Batteries So It’s Never Out Of Juice
Now, all it takes is a Raspberry Pi and an off-the-shelf TFT display, as [ZitaoTech] shows us
Alternatives to popular CLI tools: sed
This article spotlights alternative tools to sed
KStars 3.7.2 Released
KStars v3.7.2 is released on 2024.08.03 for Windows, MacOS & Linux
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.3, Linux 6.6.44, and Linux 6.1.103
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.3 kernel
Geniatech Unveils a Raspberry Pi-like SBC with StarFive JH7110 RISC-V Processor at edgetech+west2024
It runs on Debian Linux, offering a versatile and familiar operating system environment for developers
Linux hits another all-time high for July 2024 according to Statcounter
Some more good news for you as according to statistics website Statcounter
I ran an operating system from the RAM - here's how it went
Installing the OS comes last in PC-building. Flash ISO to USB for Linux. Can run Linux on live USB before storage drive install.
