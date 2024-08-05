Devices/Embedded and Retro Hardware
CNX Software ☛ VIA launches MediaTek Genio 700 SMARC SoM, Pico-ITX SBC, and fanless Edge Hey Hi (AI) embedded system
VIA Technologies has launched three new Edge Hey Hi (AI) solutions based on the MediaTek Genio 700 mid-range Cortex-A78/A55 Hey Hi (AI) SoC with the SOM-5000 SMARC 2.1.1 system-on-module, VAB-5000 single board computer (SBC), and ARTiGO A5000 fanless embedded system.
Hackaday ☛ Your ESP32 As A USB Bluetooth Dongle
Using Bluetooth on a desktop computer is now such a seamless process; it’s something built-in and just works. Behind that ubiquity is a protocol layer called HCI, or Host Controller Interface, a set of commands allowing a host computer to talk to a Bluetooth interface. That interface doesn’t have to be special, and [Dakhnod] is here to show us that it can be done with an ESP32 microcontroller through its USB interface.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Hackers hope to democratize laser-based processor hacking — $500 RayV Lite relies on 3D printing, a laser pen, and a Raspberry Pi to bring costs down
To help raise awareness of the threat of laser hacking techniques, security researchers plan to release the design for an ultra-inexpensive one to the public.
Hackaday ☛ PC-9800 Boot Sounds For Modern Computers!
There have been many computers that played a little jingle to greet you upon booting. The NEC PC-9800 is a famous example, though almost all the Macintosh computers played either the soothing “booting” chord or sometimes the Sad Mac “error” chord. And of course, consoles have long played music on startup, with the original PlayStation boot music heralding a whole new era of video games. But modern machines don’t do anything, except maybe a single beep if you’re lucky. So why not pop in this M.2 card (JP) and bring some quirky flair to your PC?
Hackaday ☛ Apollo Computer: The Forgotten Workstations
Ever heard of Apollo Computer, Inc.? They were one of the first graphical workstation vendors in the 1980s, and at the time were competitors to Sun Microsystems.