posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2024



Quoting: Why Do I Use Linux? It's the Apps, and Here Are 7 of My Favorites —

Readers familiar with Linux may notice that all of these apps are designed with the GNOME desktop environment in mind. While some of my colleagues prefer KDE Plasma over GNOME, that’s not how I roll. GNOME’s vibe is my favorite of any platform, and the apps above all benefit from this uncluttered and consistent design.

The app scene on Flathub (which you can think of as an app store for Linux where everything is free) is surprisingly vibrant. I invite you to give it a look and see what gems jump out at you.