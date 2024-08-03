Games: Godot 4.3 RC 2, Confessions of a Non-Gamer, and More
-
Release candidate: Godot 4.3 RC 2
After a week in the Release Candidate stage, we have squashed most bugs we were still tracking for 4.3, and are ready for a second candidate.
-
Confessions of a Non-Gamer
For someone who has had an uninterrupted fascination with technology for over 30 years, I have never been able to make the commitment of time and energy to get into computer games in any meaningful way. Back in the 90s I downloaded Wolfenstein and spent a small amount of time playing the same level over and over, but it never grabbed me. I remember buying a copy of the game Myst. I installed it on my 486 and I don't remember getting past the first scene. My brain just totally didn't understand a single thing about what I was supposed to do. I bought my kids the original Nintendo with Mario Brothers and Duck Hunt but trying to play the games just made me angry and frustrated and it was not fun. Later we got a Sega Genesis, I think for Sonic the Hedgehog but I never touched a controller.
-
FNA gets Direct3D 11 support on Linux thanks to DXVK
Developer Ethan Lee yesterday announced the release of FNA 24.08, bringing with it preparation for the upcoming release of SDL 3 and a fun addition of Direct3D 11 support on Linux thanks to DXVK.
-
Linux / Steam Deck user share on Steam stays flat for July 2024
No news is good news, as the saying goes, or something like that. Valve updated the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for July 2024 and for Linux / Steam Deck the changes were pretty minimal. You can see the Linux share over time on our Steam Tracker.
-
Glorious retro FPS 'Selaco' is now Steam Deck Verified and plans many huge gameplay upgrades
As far as retro-styled shooters go, Selaco is probably one of the best I've ever played. With chunky visuals, fun combat and some really nice level design. Now, it's Steam Deck Verified and we have a better idea of what's to come next.
-
The free game Infinitode 2 - Infinite Tower Defense added Linux support
Here's a fun surprise for you today, Infinitode 2 - Infinite Tower Defense is a free to play game that just added Native Linux support on July 30th.
-
We'll get our first look at Civilization VII on August 20
2K have announced that Civilization VII will get a world premiere of gameplay shown off during Gamescom Opening Night Live.
-
ChimeraOS 46-1 released fixing up some AMD issues, sound fix on some AYANEO & AYN devices
After the big release of ChimeraOS 46 recently that further expanded the gaming handheld support with this Linux distribution, ChimeraOS 46-1 is out now to clean up some issues.
-
Here's the most popular Steam Deck games for July 2024
A fresh month is here, so it's time to take a look at what's been popular amongst players on Steam Deck, and another chance for you to all discuss what you've been playing across Desktop Linux and Steam Deck.