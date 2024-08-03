Games: Godot 4.3 RC 2, Confessions of a Non-Gamer, and More

For someone who has had an uninterrupted fascination with technology for over 30 years, I have never been able to make the commitment of time and energy to get into computer games in any meaningful way. Back in the 90s I downloaded Wolfenstein and spent a small amount of time playing the same level over and over, but it never grabbed me. I remember buying a copy of the game Myst. I installed it on my 486 and I don't remember getting past the first scene. My brain just totally didn't understand a single thing about what I was supposed to do. I bought my kids the original Nintendo with Mario Brothers and Duck Hunt but trying to play the games just made me angry and frustrated and it was not fun. Later we got a Sega Genesis, I think for Sonic the Hedgehog but I never touched a controller.