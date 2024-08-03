posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2024



Quoting: pqiv - powerful image viewer with minimal UI - LinuxLinks —

pqiv is a powerful GTK-based command-line image viewer with a minimal UI. It is highly customizable, can be fully controlled from scripts, and has support for various file formats including PDF, Postscript, video files and archives. It is optimized to be quick and responsive.

It comes with support for animations, slideshows, transparency, VIM-like key bindings, automated loading of new images as they appear, external image filters, marks, image preloading, and much more.

pqiv started as a Python rewrite of qiv avoiding imlib, but evolved into a much more powerful tool. Today, pqiv stands for powerful quick image viewer.

This is free and open source software.