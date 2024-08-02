Hardware and Open Hardware/Modding: Intel Crisis, Raspberry Pi, Arduino and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Intel announces two extra years of warranty amid chip crashing and instability issues — longer warranty applies to 13th- and 14th-Gen Core processors
Intel told us today that it will extend the warranty on its boxed Intel Core 13th- and 14th-Gen processors by two additional years. Intel's warranty extension comes as a result of the crashing and instability issues that have plagued its 13th- and 14th-Gen chips for months. Those issues impact all 65W and higher models, meaning the crashes have a widespread impact ranging from the flagship models down to even the pedestrian mid-range chips. Intel's processors typically come with a three-year warranty period, so the extension will bring the warranty for most boxed processors to five years.
-
Arduino ☛ A miniature Vegas Sphere is the perfect nightlight
Inside the outer shell is a 3D-printed frame, designed in Fusion 360, onto which Kennedy glued the LED strips. That frame has a kind of tiered structure to match the shape of the sphere. The outer diffuser shell and base were also 3D-printed. An Arduino Nano Every board controls the LEDs using the popular FastLED library, which is ideal for animating a large number of LEDs like this. Those naturally draw a lot of power, so Kennedy purchased a beefy 5V 15A power supply.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico makes this portrait's eyes follow you around the room
Each eye of the portrait has been cut out and remounted on a foam board with holes poked behind each eye. The wires of each servo motor feed into separate straws, each of which is taped or glued to the back of one of the eyes. A stand for the servo motors was fashioned out of a piece of cardboard which sticks to the piece of foam.
-
Arduino ☛ Web Serial Camera stream with Arduino
The Web Serial Camera web application enables you to connect Arduino boards equipped with a camera and stream their images straight to your browser. At the time of writing, these include the Portenta H7 + Portenta Vision Shield, Nicla Vision, and GIGA R1 WiFi + OV7675, OV7670, GC2145, HM0360 or HM01B0 camera. All it takes is one of these mentioned boards, an Arduino sketch, and a browser that supports Web Serial.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Researchers detail revolutionary new X-ray tech for seeing inside computer chips — PyXL is a non-destructive method that delivers crisp and clear 3D images
A team of scientists split between the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland, the University of Southern California, and ETH Zürich were behind the vastly improved imaging technique dubbed PyXL, reports IEEE Spectrum. Initially, PyXL could resolve details as small as 19nm. Still, its fidelity has been tuned via burst ptychography to eliminate jitter, and now the system can have a resolution of 4nm.
-
The DIY Life ☛ Pironman 5 NVMe Raspberry Pi 5 Case Review
Today we’re going to be taking a look at new the Pironman 5 case by Sunfounder. This case has been designed to house a Raspberry Pi 5 along with an NVMe storage drive.
It’ll set you back almost $80, but it has quite a lot to offer. So let’s see how easy it is to put together, how the Pi and NVMe drive perform in it and whether it’s worth the money.
-
HoneytreeLabs ☛ Cross building Rust applications for Raspberry Pis
In this article, we will demonstrate how to build Rust code for Raspberry Pi single-board computers (SBCs). We’ll cover how to use libraries that require both an assembler and a C toolchain for the target platform.
-
TecMint ☛ TrueNAS: Create Own “Home Media Streaming Server” Using Plex – Part 3
The solution is to use Plex Media Server, which allows you to stream your videos over a LAN network in your home to devices such as smart TVs, iPads, mobiles, tablets, and laptops.
-
CNX Software ☛ Tuya Ivy smart flower pot monitors your plant’s inner feelings
No need to check the calendar, it’s not the first of April, and Tuya Ivy is indeed a smart WiFi-connected flower pot with a display that will report your plant’s thirst for water, need for more light, and even loneliness… Developed by PlantsIO, the Ivy smart flower pot is powered by an ESP32 wireless microcontroller connected to seven sensors including lighting and moisture sensors, and a display to show various faces.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Particle Launches Tachyon SBC with AI accelerator and 5G Connectivity
Particle introduced the Tachyon on Kickstarter today, a 5G-connected single-board computer designed to embed intelligence into various devices. This credit card-sized computer features a Qualcomm Snapdragon System on Module and an AI accelerator, combining advanced edge computing capabilities with Particle’s edge-to-cloud IoT infrastructure.