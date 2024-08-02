Tux Machines

"Opt-in" metrics planned for Fedora Workstation 42

Red Hat, through members of the Fedora Workstation Working Group, has taken another swing at persuading the Fedora Project to allow metrics related to the real-world use of the Workstation edition to be collected. The first proposal, aimed for Fedora 40, was withdrawn to be reworked based on feedback. This time around, the proponents have shifted from asking for opt-out telemetry to opt-in metrics, with more detail about what would be collected and the policies that would govern data collection. The change seems to be on its way to approval by the Fedora Engineering Steering Council (FESCo) and is set to take effect for Fedora 42.

