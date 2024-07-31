posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-5 Release is Here! —

We are at a point of time when there are many robust mobile-focused Linux distributions that offer various features. Off the top of my head, there are some good ones like Mobian, postmarketOS, Sailfish OS, and Ubuntu Touch.

The latter of which was initially the making of Canonical, but was discontinued back in April 2017. Luckily, for the project, UBports stepped in and took over it, committing to developing and maintaining it.

You can learn more about its history in our earlier coverage.

Moving on to the topic at hand, the developers of Ubuntu Touch have introduced a new release that features many new improvements with the Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-5 release.

Let's take a look at it. 😃