Open Source Alternatives to Google Photos that Can be Self Hosted

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2024



Quoting: Self-hosted Open Source Alternatives to Google Photos —

Google Photos is an excellent service by Google to store and organize your precious memories.

But, of course, it is Google, and it is not be the most privacy-friendly option out there. So, what can you do to get a private Google Photos like experience?

The answer is clear — open-source alternatives to Google Photos. You can host it yourself as per your requirements, and take control of your data/photos. Here, I list the best options, along with some that also offer you cloud hosted services.