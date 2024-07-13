Windows TCO: the Cost of Microsoft

Last week, CDK restored services to car dealerships across the US after a two-week outage caused by a "cyber incident" that looked a lot like a ransomware infection. The shutdown of CDK's software platform caused chaos for up to 15,000 car dealerships, including the Asbury, AutoNation, Group 1, Lithia, and Sonic chains, stopping sales going through and registrations being filed in some states.

CDK hasn't yet disclosed how exactly it was able to get its business back online, but CNN cites sources who claim the software firm had to pay a ransom of $25 million to the ransomware's operators.